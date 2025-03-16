Mumbai, March 16: For the first time, a leader from a religious school background has been appointed as the interim chairman of Ofsted. Sir Hamid Patel, a distinguished figure in the UK education sector, will step into the role until a permanent replacement is named for Dame Christine Ryan. Let's know who Hamid Patel is, the newly appointed Ofsted Chairman?

Sir Hamid Patel, Chief Executive of Star Academies, has played a crucial role in transforming education for disadvantaged communities. Under his leadership, Star Academies has grown into a high-achieving multi-academy trust, managing 36 schools across northern England, the West Midlands, and London. His appointment is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the schools regulator. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 10th Edition of Raisina Dialogue on March 17, New Zealand Counterpart Christopher Luxon To Attend as Chief Guest.

Who Is Hamid Patel?

Sir Hamid Patel is the Chief Executive of Star Academies Trust, overseeing nearly 40 schools, including Islamic, Christian, and grammar schools. Many of them are rated Outstanding by Ofsted. Ban on Disposable Vapes in UK: Single-Use Vapes To Be Banned in England From June 2025, Similar Prohibition Expected in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

He has been an Ofsted board member since 2019 and was appointed interim chair in March 2025 after Dame Christine Ryan's departure. Patel was previously headteacher at Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School, where policies encouraged hijab-wearing, Quran recitation, and restrictions on “un-Islamic images.”

Beyond Ofsted, he serves as Vice Chair of the National Institute of Teaching and an Honorary Professor at Birmingham University, promoting education standards and research-based reforms.

