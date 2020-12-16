Geneva, December 16: An international team this year will visit China in January to gather details about the origin of COVID-19, reported AFP quoting the World Health Organisation (WHO) as saying. In the annual meeting of the World Health Assembly (WHA), which was held in May this year, passed a unanimous resolution to probe the origin of the virus.

Notably, the WHA is the decision-making body of the Geneva-based WHO. China had also backed the resolution. IN April, several countries of the world called on the WHO to send the team and share more details about the mission. 1 Year Since Coronavirus Outbreak: First Case of COVID-19 Traced Back to November 17, 2019 in China's Hubei Province.

Meanwhile, in February, the WHO had also sent a team of international experts to China to help combat the Novel Coronavirus. The first case of coronavirus was detected in China’s Hubei province. On November 17, 2019, a 55-year-old from Hubei province was reportedly the first person to be infected by coronavirus. Immunity Against COVID-19 May Last for 5 Months After Being Infected, Shows Study Led By Indian-Origin Researcher in US.

Within a year, the deadly virus, which is also known as COVID-19, gripped the entire world within a year and was declared a pandemic by the WHO. The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 72.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.62 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

