Russia accused the United States on Thursday of being behind what it says was a drone attack on the Kremlin intended to kill President Vladimir Putin. Russia said decisions to conduct such operations are taken in Washington DC, not Kyiv. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has said it reserves the right to retaliate but has not said what form this might take. Vladimir Putin Assassination Attempt: Video Shows Drone Attack on Kremlin, Moscow Says Ukraine Tried To Kill Russian President.

Russia Claims US Behind Attack:

BREAKING: Russia claims the US is behind drone attack on Kremlin and that decisions to conduct such operations are taken in Washington DC, not Kyiv. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 4, 2023

