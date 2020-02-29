182 Yoga Practitioners Perform 'Surya Namaskar' at Statue of Unity to Mark Leap Day-2020

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): As many as 182 yoga practitioners from Vadodara's Yogniketan performed 108 Surya Namaskars or Sun Salutations near the Statue of Unity here on Saturday, the leap day-2020.Surya Namaskar is a sequence of 12 yoga poses and is known to have an immensely positive impact on body and mind.A leap year occurs every four years on February 29. Such a day happens after every four years to keep the calendar year in synchrony with the astronomical year, or the time it takes Earth to make a full circle around the sun. (ANI)

