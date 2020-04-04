Gujarat: Five Dead After Car Collides with Truck on Limbdi -Ahmedabad Highway in Surendranagar

Surendranagar, April 4: Five people were killed and one received injuries after a collision between a car and a truck in Limbdi of Surendranagar district on Saturday.
The incident took place on Limbdi -Ahmedabad Highway in the wee hours of Saturday. Palghar: Four Gujarat Workers Returning Home After Coronavirus Lockdown Killed in Accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.
The injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital.An investigation into the incident is underway.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)