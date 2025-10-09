Legendary American singer Dolly Parton put the buzz of a health scare to bed in a social media post. The 79-year-old said she was okay after her sister made comments about her health, sending fans in a tailspin.Dolly Parton took to social media to reassure fans who went into a frenzy after her sister made remarks on the American country singer's health, raising concerns that she was near death. Singer-Songwriter Miley Cyrus Is Sure She Was ‘First Person to Ever Be Cancelled’.

"I ain't dead yet!" Parton declared on Instagram on Wednesday as she seemed to post a video of herself from the set of a shoot.

Dolly Parton Puts Health Rumours to Rest with Heartfelt Social Media Post

On Tuesday, the Grammy winner's sister, Freida Parton, shared a post which some people saw as indicating that Dolly's recent health problems were terminal.

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately," Freida Parton wrote on Facebook.

The 79-year-old Queen of Country had also announced last month that she was postponing a series of shows planned for Las Vegas to deal with some unspecified health issues.

Dolly Parton says she is not done working

"Do I look sick to you? I am working hard here," the "Jolene " singer said in the two-minute video as she was seen donning a red and black country western outfit.

Dolly Parton said she had neglected herself after her long-time husband Carl Dean's death in March, but was now undergoing treatment

"There are just a lot of rumors flying around. But I figured if you heard it from me, you would know that I was okay," she said.

Parton added that she was not "not ready to die yet" and wasn't "done working".

Parton has starred in movies including Steel Magnolias and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

She is slated to receive an honorary Oscar in November.