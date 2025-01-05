Ajmer, January 5: A delegation of Pakistan pilgrims will arrive on Monday in Ajmer to attend the annual Ajmer Urs. "As per the schedule, they (Pakistan pilgrims) will arrive on January 6 and return via train on January 10 around pm. Around 100 people will come," Gajendra Singh Rathore, Additional District Collector Ajmer told ANI. "They will be accompanied to the Dargah in the presence of full security," he added. Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday visited the revered Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer on the occasion of the 813th Urs.

Following his visit, he posted a tweet on Post X, stating, "On the very auspicious occasion of the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, I had the privilege of visiting the revered Dargah Ajmer Sharif. On behalf of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, I offered the sacred chadar, a timeless gesture of faith, unity & peace that inspires millions." Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday presented the Chadar that would be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on the occasion of 813th Urs. PM Narendra Modi Sends Chadar to Ajmer Sharif Dargah Marking 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti; Kiren Rijiju To Offer It Today.

The chadar was presented to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju and BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui. On Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Chadar offering on behalf of PM Modi at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman, All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council had said, "It is a tradition that PM Modi sends a Chadar on the occasion of 'Urs'. Today Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju came to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah with the Chadar. All of us gave him a warm welcome. And then he presented the Chadar at the Dargah. After that, he read out PM Modi's message in the 'Mehfil Khana'... PM Modi's message showed how everyone, belonging to any religion in our country, is united... Everyone should listen to that message..."

This 'Chadar' is offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. PM Modi has been sending a 'Chadar' to the shrine annually to mark the occasion. Since assuming office as Prime Minister, Modi has offered a 'Chadar' to Ajmer Sharif Dargah ten times. This will be the 11th time he has participated in this tradition. Last year, during the 812th Urs, the 'Chadar' was presented to the shrine by then Union Minister Smriti Irani and Jamal Siddiqui, along with a delegation representing the Muslim community, on behalf of the Prime Minister.

The chadar, which is laid over the shrine (mazar-e-akhdas) of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz, symbolizes devotion and respect. During urs festival offering a chadar is considered a powerful form of worship, seen as a means to receive blessings and fulfill vows. The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is one of the most revered Sufi shrines in India. Every year, millions of devotees from all over the world gather here to celebrate the Urs festival, a significant event that commemorates the death anniversary of the Khwaja Moinuddin Hassan Chishty. Syed Naseruddin Chishti, Ajmer Dargah Chief’s Successor, Welcomes PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Chadar’, Emphasises Message of ‘Sabka Samman’.

The 813th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti commenced on December 28, 2024, and is observed with great reverence. The annual event attracts devotees from across the country and beyond, who come to pay their respects and seek blessings.

