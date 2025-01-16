Kakinada, January 16: Three persons died and a few more were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a dry canal in Kakinada district on Thursday, a police official said. The accident occurred at Gopal Cheruvu area in Vommangi village of Prathipadu mandal when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Telangana Road Accident: 2 Killed, 2 Others Injured As Speeding Car Rams Into Lorry on Warangal-Hyderabad Highway; Disturbing Videos Surface.

"The vehicle was on its way to Darapalli waterfalls from Kakinada and was carrying 20 people," said the official in a release. The injured persons were shifted to Prathipadu government hospital for treatment, the official added.