Ashu Wins Bronze in 67kg Greco-Roman in Asian Wrestling C'ships

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) India's Ashu won a bronze in 67kg Greco-Roman category after beating Syria's Abdulkarim Mohammad Al-Hasan in the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Wednesday.

This was India's third medal in the championships, after Sunil Kumar's historic gold in 87kg and Arjun Halakurki's bronze in 55kg Greco-Roman category.

Gyanender, however, lost 0-6 in the 60kg Greco-Roman bronze medal bout on Wednesday. The gold was won by Kenichiro Fumita of Japan, who beat Kyrgyzstan's Zholaman Sharshenkov 4-0.

The other bronze in 60kg was won by Mehdi Seifollah Mohsen Nejad who beat Kazakhstan's Aidos Sultangali 4-3. PTI SSC PDS

