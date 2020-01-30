BJP Targets AAP, Says Mohalla Clinics Lack Even Basic Facilities

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Seeking to corner the ruling AAP over its claims of revolutionising education and healthcare in Delhi, the BJP has come out with a video of the Mohalla Clinics.

With voting for assembly polls on February 8, just a week ahead, the BJP released the video on Thursday targeting Kejriwal government's flagship scheme.

The video was tweeted by the BJP president JP Nadda.

"Kejriwalji, you promised to open 1,000 mohalla clinics every year. Whatever small number of clinics you opened lack even the basic facilities,” Nadda tweeted.

The video sought to establish a lack of basic facilities at the Mohalla Clinics.

The tweet by Nadda was also retweeted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the video exposed "healthcare revolution" of Kejriwal government.

Shah earlier said the "education revolution" claimed by Kejriwal government was exposed by a visit of Delhi government schools by party MPs.

The seven Lok Sabha MPs in Delhi and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel had recently visited Delhi government schools in different parts of the city, alleging lack of basic facilities there.

"After education, now the health revolution of Kejriwal government has been exposed. Will Delhi's poor get their operation done here? For the sake of your selfish politics, you kept Delhi's poor away from Modi ji's Ayushman Yojana. You have to give answers for the sin that you have committed," Shah tweeted.

