VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 9: Deconstruct Skincare, the science-backed brand known for its 'Highly Effective, Yet Gentle' philosophy, has announced India's first Dermathon, a 24-hour, non-stop live conversation with dermatologists. The first-of-its-kind initiative is officially registered with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® Title Attempt for the Longest Skincare Livestream, with official adjudicators overseeing the effort. This will be the first attempt to set a title in this category, marking a historic milestone in Deconstruct's mission to make credible skincare guidance accessible to all.

Also Read | Ola, Uber, Rapido Strike in Maharashtra: App-Based Taxis and Autorickshaws Go on Daylong Bandh for Fare Hike, Other Demands; Check Details.

The event will run for 24 hours on YouTube Live, enabling people to interact with dermatologists in real time through comments. Audiences can tune in at 11 a.m. on 10 October, with the stream running continuously for 24 hours, to get their everyday skincare doubts addressed at no cost. The conversation will feature 24 dermatologists covering key skincare concerns, sharing expert advice, and responding to real-time questions in the comments.

The Dermathon reflects Deconstruct's commitment to simplifying the science behind skincare and ensuring skincare remains highly effective, yet gentle for beginners stepping into routines with confidence. Through this initiative, the brand strengthens its position as India's most credible dermat-first skincare company, while advancing its mission of making science-backed skincare approachable and inclusive for all.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Jan Suraaj Party Releases First List of 51 Candidates; Lata Singh To Contest From Nalanda, KC Sinha Fielded From Patna.

For participation and registration, visit https://thedeconstruct.in/pages/dermathon

Speaking on the launch, Malini Adapureddy, Founder and CEO of Deconstruct Skincare, said: "In countless consumer conversations, we've heard the same frustrations: confusion about skin conditions, overwhelm with product choices, uncertainty around treatments, and limited access to dermatologists, especially outside major cities. The 24-Hour Dermathon addresses this head-on, removing all barriers to participation. Over the course of a full day, expert dermatologists will cover 24 critical skincare topics that people most often struggle with, while also taking live queries from viewers nationwide. It's not just about answering questions, it's about breaking myths, democratizing expert advice, and proving that dermat-first skincare is more than a promise, it's our practice. By attempting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title, we also hope to make skincare education a historic, collective movement. We want everyone to be part of this world-record attempt."

Additional Information

As part of the campaign, Deconstruct has unveiled a bold hero film that cleverly transforms everyday "24s" into a teaser for the upcoming 24-Hour Dermathon, a first-of-its-kind live skincare event and historic GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® attempt. Opening with a playful nod to the iconic TV series 24, the 30-40 second digital film strings together real-world cues such as a table reservation, a racing car number, and a phone screen, all marked "24", to spark curiosity and anticipation. The montage builds rhythmically before revealing the core message:

"All your skincare questions. Answered. LIVE.""24 Hours. 24 Dermats. Zero Fees. Be part of a world-record attempt."

The film dramatizes everyday skincare doubts through fast-paced visuals and striking text sequences, positioning the Dermathon as a landmark 24-hour live event where dermatologists will answer real-time skincare questions, empowering beginners to make confident skincare choices. It has been released across social and digital platforms and will be amplified through paid media and influencer collaborations leading up to the Dermathon on October 10-11.

Film Link: https://www.instagram.com/deconstruct_skincare/reel/DPbkanVk_p0/?hl=en

The creative concept and production have been executed entirely in-house by the Deconstruct team.

The 24-Hour Dermathon reinforces Deconstruct's commitment to making science-backed skincare accessible, inclusive, and expert-led, while creating a historic moment for skincare education in India.

About Deconstruct:

With the motto 'Highly Effective Yet Gentle', Deconstruct is a brand that aims to deliver well-researched and evidence-based skincare products that are simultaneously gentle and non-irritating. The brand was founded by Malini Adapureddy, an engineer from IIT Kharagpur who, after spending years exposed to deluding marketing tactics, decided it was time to launch a skincare brand showcasing efficacious results while being gentle.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)