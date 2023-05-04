Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The fifth edition of the annual prestigious 'Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards' was held online by Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) on April 29, 2023, with Mahesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, joining the event as the Chief Guest. Six grants - Two core scholarships of Rs 1 lakh each and four ad hoc scholarships of Rs 50,000 each were given to second-year M.M.S. students based on their academic performance and their family's financial standing. The grant money was given to JBIMS by Nimish Dwivedi, who graduated from JBIMS in 1993. He has established this scholarship to honour his late mother, Jyoti Dwivedi, and it is the first-ever scholarship to be offered by this top-ranked business school. The winners of the two core scholarships are Prachi Bhagia and Jitesh Patil. The winners of the four ad hoc scholarships are Kunal Kalra, Mithilesh Singh, Prashant Chaudhary, and Onkar Gurav. Dr Srinivasan R. Iyengar, Director of JBIMS, said, "The Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship, now in its fifth edition, was initiated by Nimish Dwivedi, an alumnus of the batch of 1993, who started this noble endeavour. It is worth mentioning that a few more alumni have shown interest in taking the initiative to create additional awards, inspired by Nimish's great initiative, which highlights the deep bond that all alumni share with JBIMS. We are immensely grateful to Nimish for his unwavering support in assisting current students at JBIMS, and we hope that his initiative will inspire future generations of students to support their Alma Mater." Mahesh Patil, the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, said, "I am proud of my fellow classmate Nimish for launching this admirable project five years ago to lend a much-needed helping hand to outstanding students. Not only does this Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship inspire students to pursue the career of their dreams, but it also instils in them a desire to make a greater positive impact in the communities in which they live and work. It is a pleasure for me to be a part of this journey today, and I wish all of the candidates the best of luck in whatever field they choose to pursue. I am confident that wherever they go, they will keep the JBIMS flag flying high." Speaking during the ceremony, Nimish mentioned, "I urge all students to inculcate the values of Gaining and Giving. Giving back and sharing as they embark on their career journeys and commence gaining experiences, knowledge and perspectives."

Consumer marketing and financial services expert Nimish Dwivedi currently resides in Vietnam after living and working in India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai. Marketing Chronicles: A Compendium of Global and Local Marketing Insights from the Pre-Smartphone and Post-Smartphone Eras is a marketing book by Nimish. Since its publication in 2017, the book has been a top seller in Amazon India's "marketing books category."

The "Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards" are given annually at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. This scholarship was founded in 2019 by Nimish Dwivedi in honour of his late mother, given her firm commitment to higher education. Bright students who struggle financially are offered these awards. Two deserving students get a core award of Rs. 100,000 each from the scholarship to help with their tuition costs. Four more ad hoc awards totalling Rs 50,000 each were also provided in this edition, helping six worthy students finance their business school studies and aspirations.

