New Delhi [India], December 28: Mumbai based Archana jain is an inspiration to many privileged men and women. She has been a well-known social - entrepreneur. Being the founder of the Florian Foundation NGO, her aim is to work for the betterment of underprivileged people and to feed the hungry in India.

As a Business and Social Entrepreneur she has started her Organization to work with underprivileged children, youth and women and their families with an aim to help them pursue a better standard of life and better future.

Since her NGO Florian Foundation inception, she has been helping underprivileged people, a number of children and young women. Through her works, Florian Foundation and Archana Jain have made a significant contribution to humanity. The objective of her NGO is to provide a better future to those who can't have it. Her organization looks into the empowerment of women, quality education for children, food donation and much more.

She has been active as a social worker for the past 10 years and has done numerous social activities to change human lives. Over the year, she has organized a number of food drives, education-related initiatives, campaigns and social activities. Being a passionate woman herself, she has generously contributed a lot to the lives of several women seeking professional assistance. Her main goal is to help women become independent by helping them set up their own small business units. Almost all of her initiatives for social causes are self-funded. She and her team relentlessly work towards a better and brighter future for young India.

The Florian Foundation is an NGO dedicated to providing basic needs to underprivileged citizens and quality education to young minds, Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on education, healthcare, and empowerment.

The foundation's initiatives include:

- Education Program: Providing quality education to underprivileged children, fostering their academic growth and lifelong learning opportunities.

- Health Program: Delivering essential healthcare services, medical support, and nutritional assistance to underserved communities.

- Women Empowerment Program: Enhancing the social, economic, and personal development of women, enabling them to lead empowered and independent lives.

