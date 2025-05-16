Elon Musk shared a post on May 16, 2025, which mentioned improvements to Community Notes on X. In a post, Community Notes of Elon Musk-run platform revealed that X is adding new features to improve the way Community Notes work. X Community Notes post read, "We’ve extended Community Notes ability to detect coordinating contributors with additional features targeting coordination between note writers and raters." If the scoring algorithm notices unusual patterns in how notes are rated, it will automatically exclude those ratings from contributing to notes achieving helpful status. The post highlighted that, unlike platforms that rely on shadow banning or hidden data, the approach aligns with Community Notes principles by operating on public data with open and public effects. Elon Musk’s Grok AI Chatbot Brings Up ‘White Genocide’ in South Africa During Unrelated Query; Sam Altman Seeks Transparency, xAI Responds.

