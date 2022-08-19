New Delhi, August 19: It is estimated by experts that CBSE may upload the 2022-23 official sample papers for CBSE Class 10 and 12, as soon as the first week of September 2022 (next month). Considering that Board exams are starting in February 2023, many schools will start conducting pre-boards from Nov-Dec 2022 onwards, due to almost 100 per cent offline sessions this year.

This puts pressure on CBSE to clarify the pattern at the earliest to give students and teachers at least 6-7 weeks to prepare accordingly for pre-boards. Hence, a very realistic probability of upload of official sample papers on https://cbseacademic.nic.in very soon.

CBSE Experts have identified some pattern changes in the soon-to-be-uploaded sample papers that every student and teacher should know:

1. New style of Questions: This time you may see atleast 4 case-based questions, having a mixture of objective (MCQ type) and subjective (VSA and SA type) sub-questions in each case study. Along with that, you will see a lot of separate real-life situations based on Objective and Subjective questions (termed competency questions). CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Admit Card for Class 10 and 12 Compartment Exam Released at cbse.gov.in; Know Steps To Download.

A resource book to practise lots of such case-study, and real-life and competency questions is provided here for chapter-wise practice on this new 2022-23 pattern. This is in support of the CBSE Circular ACAD 57/2022 where such questions (a total of 30 per cent of paper) are mentioned.

2. Total Questions: Expect around 35-38 Questions in total (mixture of objective and subjective types) on a similar length of paper as it was in the 2020-21 Sample paper when the boards were eventually cancelled due to Covid-19.

3. Difficulty level: This time will be slightly higher than what was seen in Term 2 of 2021-22. Mainly because students have had full access to offline teaching, a syllabus is reduced and more focus on conceptual thinking (technical subjects) and inference-based questions (languages) is emphasised from the beginning of this academic year by CBSE. These question bank resource books of Educart are most recommended for the chapter-wise practice of these high-difficulty questions, that you will be seeing in the upcoming sample papers.

Overall, students should make full use of the resource material given by CBSE experts in collaboration with Educart, to prepare themself fully in these last 5 months in lieu of the new board paper pattern.

Sample papers are considered the most important resource for all CBSE students, teachers, schools and coachings as the expected Board paper is always 100 per cent based on it. This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

