Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6: Chandigarh University (CU), India's number 1 private university, announced the establishment of the first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled next-gen futuristic campus at Unnao in Lucknow State Capital Region (SCR) of Uttar Pradesh, to provide AI-augmented multidisciplinary education tailored to the evolving needs of 21st-century learners. Chandigarh University Lucknow to Offer Multidisciplinary AI-augmented Education in 43 Programs From the 2025-26 Academic Session. AI-augmented Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh Campus, at India's First AI City in Lucknow SCR, to Revolutionize the Country's Education Landscape.

The AI-augmented Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh Campus at India's first AI City in Lucknow SCR will revolutionise the country's educational landscape, with 43 AI-augmented futuristic undergraduate and postgraduate programs. By embracing a multidisciplinary education model enriched by AI integration, these programmes will be offered across six streams, including Engineering, Business Administration, Health and Life Sciences, Humanities, Liberal Arts and Legal Studies from the 2025-26 academic year. The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier issued an 'Authorization Letter' to Chandigarh University for its AI-integrated campus at Unnao in Lucknow SCR.

This information was shared at a Press Conference at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry where Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay launched the Chandigarh University Lucknow web portal and prospectus for the 2025-26 academic session, in the presence of Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu; Mukesh Jain, Executive Vice President, Capgemini; CU Pro Chancellor Prof Himani Sood and CU Managing Director Jai Inder Singh Sandhu.

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has become a key growth engine for the nation's development.

"Uttar Pradesh is on track to become a USD 1 trillion economy within the next five years as the state's GDP is projected to reach Rs 32 lakh crore by March 2025, positioning it as the fastest-growing economy in India and creating employment opportunities for 1.5 crore youth. In the past seven years, the state's economy, GDP, and per capita income have more than doubled due to the double engine government," he said.

Upadhyay said that Uttar Pradesh is becoming an educational hub in higher education, with the establishment of 16 new universities and over 250 colleges in underserved regions over the past seven years, under CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

"It is a proud moment for us that the Chandigarh University has established its AI-enabled campus in Uttar Pradesh. The timing of launching an AI-integrated university in Uttar Pradesh could not be more ideal as the state government is already establishing India's first AI City in an area of over 70 acres in Lucknow. While the state government has allocated Rs 500 crore for computing infrastructure, including 10,000 GPUs and AI centre in Lucknow, the first phase of the AI city project has already attracted preliminary commitments of Rs 2,500 crore from private technology companies and venture capital firms. Funding for local startups in the AI and deep-tech space has increased by a massive 40 per cent over the past 18 months, which shows investor confidence in AI. As a hub for the AI ecosystem, the AI City in Lucknow will open doors to 50,000 direct and indirect jobs for youth in AI over the next five years," the Minister said.

Upadhyay said that Chandigarh University's AI-integrated campus perfectly aligns with the UP government's ambitions for AI-driven growth by preparing the skilled manpower.

"The arrival of a world-class education provider like Chandigarh University means that students in Uttar Pradesh can now access quality learning without having to leave their home state, making education more accessible and affordable for all," he added.

Member of Parliament Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "As Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognises the transformative power of AI, India was one of the first countries to develop a comprehensive strategy through the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence. India has shown its commitment to work on this vision by becoming the first country to establish a dedicated IndiaAI Mission, which is the first of its kind in the world with a budget outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore to accelerate the adoption and integration of AI technologies across the country for innovation, economic growth, and job creation in the digital age. Chandigarh University Lucknow is committed to realize the vision of our Prime Minister in making Bharat the Global Leader in Artificial Intelligence."

The Rajya Sabha MP said that India, as the fastest-growing economy with the second-largest population in the world, has a crucial stake in the ongoing AI revolution, and Uttar Pradesh has taken a big step in this direction by establishing India's first AI City in Lucknow.

He said that AI is revolutionizing education worldwide by introducing new forms of teaching and learning, Chandigarh University's Uttar Pradesh Campus in India's first AI City will transform the country's educational landscape in alignment with Prime Minister Modi's vision that India's youth should be equipped with the necessary skills in emerging technologies like AI.

"As the Chancellor of Chandigarh University, I convey my sincere gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji for extending pro-active support for the establishment of the Chandigarh University Campus in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh has been playing a key role in making Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign a success and contributing to the nation's goal of achieving a $5 trillion economy for becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.With tremendous growth in various sectors, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the next growth engine for India," the MP added.

Mukesh Jain, Executive Vice President, Capgemini (a French multinational IT and consulting company), said that AI stands at the forefront of technological advancements globally, with the potential to revolutionize industries, economies, and societal structures.

Debunking the myth that AI will lead to widespread job loss, Jain said, "In reality, AI has the potential to not only transform existing jobs but also create new opportunities. AI is poised to drive job creation, with an estimated 47 lakh new positions in tech-related fields expected to emerge in India by 2028."

He said that the demand for AI professionals remains high with annual growth rates ranging from 14 percent to 47 percent. "Around 75 percent of Indian enterprises are already seeing a positive return on their AI investments, reflecting the significant impact of this technology on business performance. Indian companies are increasingly proactive in adopting AI, recognizing its potential to drive innovation and enhance operational efficiency," Jain added

Jain said that the integration of AI in education equips students with the skills necessary to thrive in an AI-driven world, preparing them for future careers and empowering them to shape that future. "AI is not being considered just a computer science subject anymore; instead, it is to be taught to students and professionals in every field," he added.

Chandigarh University Managing Director, Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, said that the Chandigarh University Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2025) portal is now open for registrations for those seeking admission to the Uttar Pradesh Campus of the university in the 2025-26 academic year.

"CUCET is a national-level entrance and scholarship test that recognizes academic excellence and provides financial assistance of up to 100 per cent through scholarships. During the 2025-26 academic session, scholarships worth Rs 40 crore will be awarded to students at the Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh Campus. Additionally, the university will offer the Rs 3 crore 'CV Raman Scholarship' to support students pursuing careers in scientific research," he said.

Jai Inder Singh Sandhu added, "Founded by visionary leaders from diverse sectors, the Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh Campus offers an intelligent education system designed to empower the next generation. Going beyond the traditional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields, the university has incorporated AI across streams including engineering, management, social sciences, law, and humanities, providing 21st-century learners with a comprehensive understanding of global issues and preparing them to become key contributors to the AI-driven workforce."

Ever since its inception in 2012, Chandigarh University has consistently led the way, securing top rankings among private universities in India. Chandigarh University was ranked number 1 among India's private universities in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025. Chandigarh University was also ranked 20th among India's all government and private universities in the NIRF Rankings 2024.

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education.

Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.https://www.culko.in/

