RAW on January 6, 2025, will be the first show of the 2025 year and also the first one to be streamed live around the world with Netflix. Ahead of the WWE’s move to Netflix and the 2025 season, the Wrestling giant had a great promo mentioning multiple star appearances. The Rock confirmed his participation in the WWE’s debut on Netflix. Also, multiple high-profile matches including the Tribal Chief title match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, the WWE Women’s World Championship match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley are scheduled on Monday Night Raw. Check out Monday Night RAW matches on January 6, 2025, below. WWE RAW on Netflix: Check Changes Fans Can Expect With OTT Giants Providing World Wrestling Entertainment Live Streaming Online.

CM Punk vs Seth Rollins

CM Punk will have a chance to make a huge statement in WWE as he will face Seth Rollins. There was a long story between the two superstars after Punk helped Roman Reigns win in the WarGames 2024. Both wrestlers were seen peeking on each other’s matches and had a faceoff on the final RAW show on TV.

WWE Women’s Word Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley

It’s not just the title about a chance to shut your opponent down. The rivalry between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley started with the latter having issue with Liv’s closeness with Dominik Mysterio. Finally, Mysterio chose Liv Morgan and helped her to win the WWE Women’s World Championship title. This shook ‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley.

Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley

She took revenge in the WWE WarGames but now will have a chance to have a one-on-one match against Liv Morgan with the WWE Championship title on the line. WWE Live Streaming Now on Netflix From January 2025, India Broadcast on OTT to be Available Later.

Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa for The Tribal Chief Title and Ula Fala

Solo Sikoa took over the Tribal Chief title as Roman lost the match in WrestleMania last year. Solo formed his own Bloodline and destroyed everyone who refused to join him. Roman Reigns made his intentions clear on his return to the ring action and targeted his Tribal Chief title and Ula Fala.

Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa

The Bloodline’s two variants had brawls multiple times in regular shows and also in PLE, but WWE Raw on Netflix will have a one-on-one match between the two Samoan wrestlers – settling the Tribal Chief title dispute.

Jey Uso vs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre had his reasons to take on Jey Uso as he regularly disrupted Jey’s matches and helped his opponent to secure a win. They will be in action on the first WWE Raw show on Netflix. Along with these matches, the Rock's return and Logan Paul's apperance are also highlights of the WWE’s debut on Netflix.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).