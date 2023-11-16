PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 16: The Connplex Smart Theatres, India's fastest-growing theatre chain, has unveiled its latest state-of-the-art cinema destinations in Mehsana and Ahmedabad, providing avenues for a unique cinematic experience to moviegoers.

The Connplex Smart Theatres is at the forefront of a cinematic revolution in India, setting the gold standard by offering a comprehensive package of cutting-edge amenities. This includes luxurious seating, impeccable cinematic quality, and an extensive selection of top-notch culinary delights, all at highly competitive prices.

The Connplex Smart Theatres pamper patrons with the choice of 2K and 3D movie experiences, employing state-of-the-art technology. The ultra-luxurious sofa seats, loungers, and duo loungers guarantee great comfort and luxury.

The Connplex Smart Theatre in Mehsana is located near Panchot Circle on the Mehsana bypass road, marking the introduction of a unique cinematic experience in the North Gujarat region. The Connplex Smart Theatre at Parimal Garden in Ahmedabad features three impressive screens. It was inaugurated by Gujarati film superstar Malhar Thakar on November 5 and will officially open for the public on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on November 12, with the premiere of the highly anticipated film, "Tiger 3".

"We are absolutely delighted to launch our Smart Theatres in Mehsana and Ahmedabad. Our commitment is to provide a complete cinematic experience that goes beyond the mere screening of the best Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional movies. With recliners and other luxurious seating options, and a diverse selection of mouthwatering food and beverage options, our smart theatres offer cinema lovers an exceptional movie-watching experience like no other," said Rahul Dhyani, Co-founder and Director of The Connplex Smart Theatres.

Anish Patel, Co-founder and Director of The Connplex Smart Theatres, said, "The days of cinema being solely about watching movies are history. With the best content now available on smartphones, the modern audience visits theatres not just for films but for the unique cinematic experiences they offer. An unmatched moviegoing experience is what The Connplex Smart Theatres are promising and delivering."

Through its innovative franchise model, The Connplex Smart Theatres has swiftly expanded its footprint, boasting over 200 screens across 15 states in less than two years. These states include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and more.

In a bid to elevate the audience's experience further, the Connplex Smart Theatre at Mehsana and Parimal Garden has also launched exclusive promotions, including a "Buy One, Get One Free" ticket offer.

