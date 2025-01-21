BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21: Plix, a leading global plant-based nutrition and personal care D2C brand, proudly announces the onboarding of Hardik Pandya as their new brand ambassador for its nutrition and hair product portfolio.

He will headline Plix's two newest campaigns that champions their best-sellers - #ACVWeightLossKaBigBoss featuring Apple Cider Vinegar Effervescent product which contains ACV that is known to help to manage weight and #PlixLagaoBaalBadhao with Rosemary Advanced Hair Growth Serum.

Hardik Pandya's exceptional athletic career and dedication to fitness is also reflected in Plix's commitment to promoting sustainable lifestyle through plant-based, clean nutrition. Known for his resilience, stamina, and natural strength on the cricket field, Hardik embodies the values that Plix stands for - high-performance, plant-powered yet fun products that deliver results without compromising on quality.

Harnessing Hardik's extensive reach and genuine rapport with sports enthusiasts and the fitness-conscious, Plix intends to make its lineup of plant-based products and clinically studied ingredients, accessible and affordable to India's entire breadth.

Plix ACV Effervescent Tablets delivers 500mg of Apple Cider Vinegar along with vitamins B6 and B12 per serving, providing an array of wellness benefits. ACV has been studied to manage cravings and B6 and B12 help metabolism; which contribute to a balanced lifestyle. Tailored for the modern health conscious Indian, these travel-friendly, pocket-sized tablets are ideal for helping in maintaining a wellness routine on the go. Users can just drop a tablet into water, let it dissolve, and enjoy a refreshing, fizzy drink.

Plix's Rosemary Advanced Hair Growth Serum has been formulated with clinically backed active ingredients like natural Rosemary extract, 3% Redensyl ™ (from larch and green tea extract), 3% Baicapil ™ (from wheat and golden herb extract) and 3% Anagain ™ (from pea sprout extract). Rosemary extract improves blood circulation, preventing hair loss by nourishing follicles & strengthening hair while Redensyl ™ reactivates hair growth and is known to reduce hair loss. Speaking about his association with Plix, Hardik Pandya, exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, said, "Excited to partner with Plix, a brand that focuses on solving real challenges many of us face, especially athletes - balancing fitness goals with sugar cravings. Their ACV Effervescent Tablets provide a smart and effective solution, making it easier to manage cravings while staying dedicated to wellness. It's inspiring to see innovative products that truly understand and address everyday health."

Hardik's involvement with Plix marks an exciting step in the brand's growth, as they aim to connect with a broader audience of fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals across India. Through this association, Plix continues to advocate for plant-based wellness solutions providing consumers with a way to lead a more balanced lifestyle.

In a joint statement, Plix's co-founders Rishubh Satiya & Akash Zaveri said, "Our collaboration with Hardik Pandya marks a major milestone for Plix. His energy and commitment to fitness resonate perfectly with our brand's values. With Hardik at the forefront, we're thrilled to infuse his dynamic energy into our new campaigns, tackling common issues faced by many Indians, such as curbing cravings and helping in reducing hair loss."

