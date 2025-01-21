Hansi Flick and FC Barcelona will be in action once again. Barcelona are set to face Benfica in an away game of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season. Last season, Barcelona were only able to reach the quarterfinals and were eliminated by Ligue 1 side PSG. This time around, Barcelona are looking great as they are just behind Liverpool in the UCL 2024-25 standings. Barcelona and Hansi Flick have managed to win their last five out of five matches in the Champions League. Real Madrid UCL 2024-25 Knockouts Qualification Scenario: How Can Los Blancos Qualify for UEFA Champions League Round of 16?

Things are different for Benfica as they have secured only three wins in their UCL 2024-25 campaign so far. But all in all, this is going to be an interesting contest, as the Portuguese side are doing in Liga Portugal. Barcelona were in the top of La Liga 2024-25 standings till November 2024 but since then their performance in the Spanish league has just declined. But Barcelona are continuing with their great performance outside La Liga as they recently defeated Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 final to lift their 15th title.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Match?

Lamine Yamal is fit and fine. He also is a great addition to the Barcelona squad whenever he is on the pitch. But he has not been seen on the scoring sheet frequently for Barcelona. Lamine Yamal's playmaking skills are also appreciated. The young Spanish winger was spotted training with his Barcelona teammates ahead of the UCL 2024-25 clash with Benfica. Neymar Jr Nearing Santos Return As Brazil Club Submits Loan Proposal, Al-Hilal to Take Final Decision.

This thus means Lamine Yamal is gearing up for Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024–25 fixture. Hansi Flick also considers Lamine Yamal as one of the main assets in the Barcelona side and Blaugrana will be hoping to take the top spot in the UCL 2024-25 points table.

