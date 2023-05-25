Actor Mahima Chaudhary and Actor Ishwak Singh receiving Awards along with Aarti Notiyal receiving Award from Nisha JamVal, Gouri Tonnk, Shanthi Priya, Farheen Prabhakar and Sandip Soparrkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25: Celebrating Indian cinema and its journey backed by a rich legacy, Mumbai witnessed a spectacular evening with the 25 glorious years of Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards 2023 organised by Ashfaque Khopekar and Babubhai Thiba. The occasion marked presence of Awardees from Hindi film industry, OTT, Hindi TV world along with recognition conferred upon to Marathi, Gujarati and Bhojpuri Film industries.

The list of Awardees comprised of:

Hindi Film Awards

Best Actor Male to Anupam Kher, Most Inspiring Actor - Mahima Chaudhary, Best Supporting Actor Female - Neena Gupta, Best Actor Negative Role - Abhimanyu Singh, Best Singer Female - Jyotica Tangri, Best Music Director - Amaal Malik, Lifetime Achievement Award - Ramesh Sippy, 50 Years of outstanding contribution to Cinema - K C Bokadia.

OTT Awards

Rocket Boys - Best Series & Ishwak Singh as Best Actor, Best Actor Female - Shefali Shah & Aahana Kumra, Best Actor Male - Arshad Warsi, Best Supporting Actor Female - Shanthi Priya, Best Supporting Actor Male - Abhishek Banerjee.

Marathi Awards

Best Film - Chandramukhi, Best Director - Prasad Oak & Ritesh Deshmukh for VED, Best Actor Male - Adinath Kothare, Best Actor Female - Amruta Khanvilkar, Outstanding contribution to Marathi Cinema - Manasi Naik.

Gujarati Awards

Best Film - Fakt Mahilao Maate, Best Director Jay Bodas, Best Actor Male - Yash Soni & Raunaq Kamdar, Hitu Kanodia; Best Actor Female - Janki Bodiwala & Deeksha Joshi.

Bhojpuri Awards

Best Film - Aan Baan Shaan, Best Director - Pramod Shastri, Best Actor Male - Ritesh Pande, Best Actor Female - Kajal Yadav.

Hindi TV Awards

Best Serial - Anupama & Rajan Shahi, Best Serial Comedy - Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain & Binafer Kohli, Best Actor Male - Harshad Chopra, Best Actor Female - Pranali Rathod, Best Actor Comedy - Saanand Verma & Salim Zaidi, Best Actor Negative - Madalsa Sharma & Rising Star - Karanvir Sharma.

Technical Awards

Best Sound Recordist - Buta Singh, Best Voice Artist - Chetan Sashital, Best Make Up Artist - Jeevan M Borkar, Best Junior Artist - Kader Khan Zamir Ahmed Khan, Best Dummy Effect Artist - Rajendra Alguram Yadav, Deserving Director - Rakesh Sawant, Best Editor - S K Sharma, Best Choreographer - Sagar Das, Best Still Photographer - Sham Sriram Sethi, Best Dancer - Sunil Rene, Best Music Director & Singer - Ali Ghani, Best Voice Over Artist - Nia Bajpai, Best Actor & Director - Akash Adhikari (Nepal), Best Actress Karisha Manandhar (Nepal), Bubble Communication & Aarti Notiyal as Most Diverse PR Agency, Art Media Limited - Sunil Sethi, Best Multimedia Organiser - Shabbir Shaikh.

The event witnessed mesmerizing performances by ravishing Shanthi Priya and super talented Sandip Soparrkar along with performances by Rupali Singh, Mishika Shaw and Arshin Mehta. Singer Performer Jyotika Tangri wowed the audiences by her mesmerizing songs. Several Artists and Socialites showered their love on the prestigious Awards by their honorary presence including Actor Gauri Tonnk & Celebrity Columnist - Author Nisha JamVal & Shadma Abbas Khan - daughter of the great Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

The event was supported by Dipankar as Presenting Partner, Unicorn as Technology Partner & Yellow Verandah as Premium Heritage Partner. On one end where Unicorn represents new age technology & communication, Yellow Verandah signifies India's heritage and together with DPFFA, the platform showcased a perfect symbiotic association for the Event, Awardees, Celebrities, Attendees & Brands that partnered the initiative.

Bollywood Pirates took responsibility of organizing and marketing the event and Bubble Communication managed the media, public relations and the communication for the event.

The event witnessed over 900 people in attendance and with all the glitz and glamour, stars from so many worlds gathered at one place to celebrate one thing - Passion for Cinema and Working...at the Movies.

