Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Exposome, a Mumbai-based clean-tech startup pioneering the development and deployment of regenerative filtration technologies for industrial and municipal air and water treatment, has raised INR 23 crore in its Pre-Series A funding round. Thermax Limited, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, joined the round led by Colossa Womenfirst Fund, with co-investment from 3i Partners and Infinyte Club Angel Fund, along with existing backers including Mr. Rahul Rathi, Bhukhanvala Holdings, Excel Industries, and Spectrum Impact.

The funding will be deployed to scale manufacturing, accelerate technology development, and expand market presence in India and select overseas markets. With industries under mounting pressure to cut emissions and adopt sustainable processes, Exposome's solutions offer an affordable and scalable pathway toward compliance and Net Zero goals. Exposome is currently tying up with go-to-market partners in India and globally.

Tackling Industrial Pollution with Regenerative Solutions

Founded in 2020 as a material science innovation company by Dr. Prerna Goradia, Ph.D., Exposome specializes in molecular filtration technologies that break away from conventional single-use filters. Their solutions are not only technologically superior but also significantly lower cost and lower carbon footprint as they are designed to be regenerable, and hence can be used for multiple cycles. Exposome's products are globally patented and remain an example of true "Made in India" innovations for the worldwide market.

Exposome's flagship product portfolio includes:

Air Treatment: Deployed in the path of industrial emissions, Exposome's solutions abate industrial gases like CO2, H2S, SOx, NOx, Ammonia, and many others.

Water Treatment: With simple flow-through technology, Exposome's regenerable molecular filters effectively handle Chemical Oxygen Demand, PFAS, Ammoniacal Nitrogen, hardness, heavy metals, and many other industrial pollutants. Exposome's water purification solutions can also be used for purifying drinking water and extending the life of RO filters.

These "plug-and-play" solutions are engineered for ease of integration and are retrofittable into existing industrial units. This drives down both capital and operational expenditures for customers. They are already being used across diverse sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, paints, oil, refineries, cement, thermal power, textiles, and leather. To date, Exposome has served over 25 industrial clients and deployed more than 1,000 filters.

"We are deeply grateful to all our investors who are supporting us on this journey to solve the most difficult problems in environmental protection. Our vision is to "Make in India for the World" and bring deep-tech molecular filtration technology to our customers in all regions. With mounting environmental pressures, both regulatory and reputational, industries need filtration solutions that are effective, sustainable, and affordable. With this round, we look to deepen our intellectual property footprint and tie up key partnerships in our target markets of Europe, North America, and East Asia."

- Dr. Prerna Goradia, Founder and CEO of Exposome.

"At Colossa WomenFirst Fund, we are deeply committed to backing pioneering women founders who are solving some of the world's toughest challenges with breakthrough innovation. Exposome's regenerative molecular filtration technology is a game-changer in the fight against industrial pollution, not only by reducing emissions and effluents but also by tackling persistent contaminants like PFAS that threaten water and health globally. Dr. Prerna's vision to create scalable, regenerative, and cost-effective clean-tech solutions will put India at the forefront of material science innovation and power exponential growth for Exposome in the years to come."

- Ashu Suyash, CEO & Founder, Colossa Ventures

Bluehelion Partners advised Dr. Prerna Goradia and Exposome Ltd. for this fund raise.

