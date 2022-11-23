New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/Seraphim): The Ambassador of France to India, H.E. Emmanuel Lenain, conferred the insignia of Chevalier de l'Ordre national du Merite on the Director General of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce (IFCCI)/ CCI France-Inde, Payal S. Kanwar at a special ceremony held at the Residence of France.

The honour came in recognition of her outstanding commitment and contribution to developing and promoting economic and bilateral relations between India and France as well as expanding the French business ecosystem in India.

Also Read | Explosions Rattle Kyiv and an Infrastructure Facility Was Hit Amid Reports of a Barrage of … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

Since joining the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce in 2011, Kanwar has been relentlessly working to develop Indo-French business and industry relations. In her current role as Director General, since 2016, she leads a pan-India team of 30 staff members.

At IFCCI, Ms Kanwar has facilitated numerous interactions between French companies and the central and state ministries of India, thereby helping French companies better understand investment opportunities in India's dynamic business landscape. Her work with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India, Invest India, and many Indian states, as well as with Business France and the Regional Economic Service of the Embassy of France in India and the French Institute in India, has greatly benefitted French SMEs and large business groups. She has also contributed to several policy recommendations to key ministries.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F Points Table Updated Live: Croatia on Top Spot After Goalless Draw Against Morocco.

In his speech at the investiture, Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said, "Payal Kanwar is a key actor of La Team France in India as Director General of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry. She is perfectly integrated into the Franco-Indian business ecosystem, and undoubtedly one of the most active and passionate leaders of the network of bilateral chambers of commerce that France has set up abroad. This well-deserved honour recognizes her outstanding professional achievements and her indefatigable efforts in developing business ties between our two countries."

With over 18 years of experience in international business relations, which includes her outstanding contribution to the Trade Commission of the French Embassy as well as in public relations and advocacy, she has played a pivotal role in the development of the Chamber, promoting IFCCI's stature as a nodal organisation for advancing Indo-French cooperation. With her at the helm, IFCCI received three international awards, 'Best Performing Chamber' in 2018 and 'Best Contribution Award' in 2019 and 'Best Solidarity Initiative' in 2022 by CCI France International (Les Chambres de Commerce et d'Industrie Francaises a l'International).

On this occasion, Payal S. Kanwar said, "I am humbled and honoured to receive the Chevalier de L'ordre national du Merite. It has been my utmost privilege to work alongside the Indo-French business community and witness the growing economic cooperation between India and France. The national order conferred on me is, also a recognition of my entire team who have contributed in various roles in my journey at the Chamber. The recognition motivates us to work towards further strengthening bilateral business and cultural relations between both nations."

Under her leadership, IFCCI has grown manifold in its offerings for member companies, hosting flagship events like Investment Conclaves, Industry conferences and creating sectoral committees.

This story is provided by Seraphim communications on behalf of Wikimedia Foundation. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Seraphim)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)