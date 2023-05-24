BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24: Leading sports broadcaster Sony Sports Network has announced the exclusive onboarding Sania Mirza as the Tennis Ambassador for Sony Sports Network, who will be seen as an expert panelist on the network. Sony Sports Network is the home to three out of the four Grand Slams, the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, US Open, along with the Davis Cup, making it the Home of Tennis in India.

Also Read | What Is Sengol? As Sengol To Be Placed in New Parliament Building, Here’s What You Need To Know About Historical Sceptre From Tamil Nadu in New Sansad Bhavan.

Sania Mirza is a household name in India, and her achievements have put the country on the global tennis map. Having won six Grand Slam titles across Australian Open (2), US Open (2), Roland Garros (1) & Wimbledon (1), including three women's doubles titles and three mixed doubles titles, she is one of the most successful tennis players in Indian history.

Following an illustrious career, where the fans saw her serving up aces on tennis courts, Sania Mirza will now also serve up expert insights off the court on Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Serve. The Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and Padma Bhushan recipient will be seen on the Sony Sports Network starting with the Roland-Garros on 28th May 2023.

Also Read | Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2023 Date: MSBSHSE to Declare Class 12 Results on May 25 on mahresult.nic.in, Know How to Check Scorecard.

Sony Sports Network has launched a special campaign called Home of Tennis. The campaign showcases Sania Mirza, Sony Sports Network, and the three Grand Slams as a match made in heaven and celebrates her journey as she dons the hat of an expert after retiring from playing tennis. The first film talks about Sania Mirza exclusively partnering with Sony Sports Network. The second film is Sania Mirza presenting Roland Garros, Clay that Slays, to Indian audiences. The third film will showcase Sony Sports Network as the Home to Tennis with all three Grand Slams - Australian Open, Roland Garros and US Open, presented by the Tennis Ace. The fourth film with Sania Mirza will be a teaser for the US Open, which is truly a Glam Slam and will launch in August.

Link to Campaign Film: https://youtu.be/7sYVfhXM4rI

This association with Sania Mirza is yet another step taken by Sony Sports Network to enhance the viewing experience of tennis fans in India. The network has been at the forefront of providing the best tennis content, and this association with Sania Mirza will further strengthen its position in the market.

Comments:Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India:"We truly believe that Sania Mirza's expertise and passion for tennis will be a great addition to our team, and we are thrilled to have her as the Tennis Ambassador for Sony Sports Network. This partnership with the Padma Bhushan awardee will further strengthen our position as the premier destination for tennis in India, as well as enhance the viewing experience of tennis fans in India. Sony Sports Network has been at the forefront of providing the best tennis content, and additionally, we are the first broadcasters to telecast the Grand Slams live in multiple regional languages. This initiative has been widely appreciated by viewers across India, as it has taken the sport to a wider audience." Sania Mirza, Tennis Legend, and Tennis Ambassador for Sony Sports Network:"I am very excited to be a part of the Tennis Broadcast with Sony Sports Network post my recent retirement. With a strong portfolio of three of the four Grand Slams, Sony Sports Network is the Home of Tennis in India. It feels great to be part of the network's commitment to bringing the best tennis content to viewers in India." Watch the LIVE coverage of Roland Garros 2023 on Sony Sports Ten 5 (English), Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels starting from 28th May 2023.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)