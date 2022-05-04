Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram-based real estate firm JMS Group has announced the launch of 'The Nation' - plotted residential project in Sector 95, Gurugram, under the DDJAY scheme.

The 285 unit plotted residential project offers lucrative options in several sizes; the minimum plot size is 120.0 sq. yd. and the maximum size is 178 sq. yd. The newly launched residential project offers plotted developments to its customers, along with a coveted and convenient lifestyle.

A lucrative price range also makes the customers experience delight due to the significant benefits provided by the newly launched plotted development. The whole project has been developed on 16.5 acres with vision of adding of new projects within the plotted residential offering will be done in due course of time. The Nation is well-connected with major locations of the city. Prominent shopping malls, movie theatres, schools, and hospitals are present in the proximity of this residential project.

The Nation offers lush greenery, a mighty breathing area, and natural landscaping, which ensures magnificent beauty and tranquility. The best-in-class amenities are easily accessible and ensure a happy and healthy lifestyle. An amphitheater will also be constructed inside The Nation for entertainment and performances. It offers an incredible view of the lush nature which can be enjoyed in the company of friends and family.

The project also consists of a cricket practicing net, a fitness arena, a cycling track, a skating rink, a yoga lawn, etc. The commercial space of 45000 sq. ft. area offers high street retail avenues. Amenities such as parks, butterfly garden, fitness trail, yoga lawn, badminton court and outdoor gathering area are located inside the plotted community.

The Nation is located close to significant marketplaces in Gurugram and important socio-cultural infrastructure like schools, colleges, and a proposed metro station, which increases the vitality and accessibility of the project. The Nation is also one of the initiatives of JMS Group to develop premium affordable plots and provide premium housing to all, as a part of the DDJAY scheme. It also gives buyers the freedom to customise the home designs as per their preferences.

Pushpinder Singh, MD, JMS Group, said, "It is our endeavor to provide residential offerings to homebuyers with a secure environment, world-class and high-end amenities within the precincts of the gated community for a holistic and peaceful living. We also strive to build future-ready infrastructure that promotes a feeling of community living, comfort and inclusiveness. We will be coming up with more such housing and investment projects in the future."

The residential project has been launched under the Deen Dayal Jan Awaas Yojana (DDJAY) initiative of the Haryana government. DDJAY is a government housing scheme to encourage the development of "high density plotted colonies" in low and medium potential towns of Haryana through a liberal policy framework.

JMS Group was established in the year 2013, it is a full spectrum real estate company and is NCR's most heralded debutant in the realty space. JMS is one of Gurugram's most trustworthy real estate developers, delivering residential, commercial and retail projects using world-class facilities and state-of-the-art infrastructural advancements.

JMS Group is developing new-age experiential spaces in Gurugram using innovative strategies and the latest engineering technologies to provide an unrivaled living experience.

