Anil Shastri Chairman LBSIM, giving away the PG Diploma to the Students, at the 24th Convocation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management New Delhi

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], October 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM), India's premier B-school holds its 24th annual convocation at Dwarka Campus New Delhi. Dr. K. Kasturirangan, Former Chairman ISRO and Chairman National Steering Committee for the Development of National Curriculum Frameworks virtually graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest. During the Convocation, the institute conferred degrees upon 631 students of PG Diploma Management where 317 students from 2021 and 314 students from the 2020 batch.

The convocation witnessed gold medallists for academic excellence in their respective streams. The meritorious students from PGDM in their respective subjects are Nupur Batra (General), Ruchi Khanna (Financial Management), Jasmine Kaur (Research & Business Analytics), Saumya Agarawal (Logistics and Supply Chain Management) Arpit Jain (General), Sajal Jain (Financial Management), Mansi Gupta (Research and Business Analytics) and Sneha Jaiswal (Logistics and Supply Chain Management). The Lalita Shastri Memorial Award for overall excellence went to Divya Nanda and Tirthankar Das while the Amit Chopra Medal for Social Service & Extra Curricular went to Sumit Kumar Dan and Yash Khanna. The ceremony also presented awards, scholarships, and recognition to students from all three streams for their contribution and excellence in academics and co-curricular activities.

Delivering the convocation address, The Chief Guest, Dr. K. Kasturirangan Former Chairman ISRO and Chairman National Steering Committee for the Development of National Curriculum Frameworks said, "Open communication is key to solving complex problems, the New Education policy will address the present failings in the education system of India. We must encourage students to design the new architect and create various opportunities for the science and technology field. He said with the new education policy, the coming generation will not only get quality education but also get employment. Because it emphasizes vocational education and skill development right from the elementary classes of the school."

Shri Anil Shastri, Chairman, LBSIM, Delhi said, "We are glad of completing 26 years of Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management. The institute covered this successful journey by following the ideals of Shastriji and hopes this may go on in the future too. During the COVID pandemic where difficult situations arise, LBSIM has given excellent placement records and we also started new MBA courses such as e-business and data science."

Dr. Praveen Gupta, Director, LBSIM presented the institute's annual report and congratulated students for making the institute as well as their families proud.

The campus was a scene of festivities and emotional moments with farewell parties, group photos, selfies, and celebrations. The family members of the students exchanged notes of the success of their wards and immensely enjoyed the convocation ceremony.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi is a premier and dynamic institute of Management and Information Technology Education. Established by the Lal Bahadur Shastri Educational Society in 1995, it has emerged as one of the top business schools in the country. It takes pride in being one of the foremost institutes in providing value-based management education, thus developing professionals with a humane and pragmatic approach on the march towards corporate excellence.

