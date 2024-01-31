NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 31: The real estate market is continuously evolving with new trends and options emerging to cater to the diverse needs of homebuyers. One trend that has gained immense popularity in recent years is the rise of low-rise independent floors. These floors offer a unique blend of luxury, privacy, and serenity, making them a desirable choice for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle. These homes are exquisitely designed and thoughtfully crafted, providing a perfect combination of opulence and privacy.

Modern homebuyers are looking for more than just a place to live; they are seeking a lifestyle that aligns with their preferences and values. The surge in the popularity of low-rise independent floors indicates a growing inclination towards customized and serene living spaces.

On this, Vipan Sharma Founder and Chairman, Aarize Group says, "Low-rise independent floors offer a unique blend of privacy and community, allowing residents to enjoy the benefits of individual living spaces while still being part of a close-knit neighborhood. Additionally, these homes cater to the growing demand for customization and flexibility, allowing residents to design their living spaces according to their specific needs and preferences. This trend underscores the importance of adaptability and innovation in the real estate sector, as we strive to meet the changing needs and desires of our discerning clientele. We at Aarize Group, recognize the shift towards a desire for greater privacy, autonomy, and connection to nature among homeowners."

As people are looking for homes that offer a sense of peace, low-rise independent floors are a great solution, providing residents with the benefits of community living while still maintaining their privacy.

Kaustubh Chandra, Manager, of Brahma Group says, "The demand for low-rise independent floors in residential living has been increasing due to several factors that align with the preferences and lifestyle choices of home buyers. They are now looking for a balance between privacy, security, low-density development, spacious homes, and high-end amenities in gated communities. Independent floors provide a greater sense of privacy and independence, making them even more appealing. The low density of these living spaces results in a quieter and more peaceful environment, which is ideal for individuals and families seeking a serene atmosphere."

In suburban areas and metro cities, people are attracted to such floors as they allow for a balance between urban amenities and a more spacious and quieter living environment. Among the cities of NCR, Gurugram has become one of the most popular locations for low-rise independent floors due to its modern infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and thriving social and cultural scene.

Kaustubh further says, "Personalized lifestyles are gaining popularity, and this trend is visible in the NCR realty market, especially in Gurugram. Homebuyers appreciate the flexibility and customization options that come with independent floors. Being able to personalize the interiors of their living space is a significant attraction."

The demand for these types of homes is expected to continue growing in the coming years. This is due to the increasing desire for luxurious living and the need for spacious and independent living spaces. To cater to the changing preferences of homebuyers, developers are focusing on creating projects that offer a blend of luxury, exclusivity, and privacy. As a result, we can expect to see more innovative designs, advanced amenities, and sustainable features being incorporated into these properties.

As the demand for low-rise independent floors increases, we can expect to see new locations emerging as hotspots for these types of homes. This will provide homebuyers with a wider range of options to choose from.

