Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 22: Magma, a leader in B2B industrial solutions, has launched an expanded range of green manufacturing materials, including biomass, agrowaste, residue, husk, cotton stalk, and more. These eco-friendly inputs are critical to industries looking to meet increasing regulatory mandates that require a shift towards greener practices, including the government mandated transition of a specified percentage of energy consumption to bio-based materials.

Magma's entry into green materials is backed by its robust existing capabilities, including an extensive industry network, logistics and reverse logistics expertise, and critical touchpoints with over 250 manufacturers across clusters. These synergies enable Magma to deliver these solutions efficiently and at scale, positioning the company as the go-to partner for industries transitioning to sustainable energy sources.

Magma's green manufacturing expertise is built on a strong foundation of existing offerings, including its waste management business, which already recycles 80,000 tons of waste annually through four captive recycling facilities. These facilities transform industrial waste into valuable resources, supporting factories in their sustainability goals while creating significant value for the company. Additionally, Magma's green energy and logistics business ensures seamless supply chain solutions to power factories with clean energy, further reducing their environmental impact. "Magma's solutions are designed to address the dual challenge industries face today: improving operational efficiency and meeting sustainability goals," said Neal Thakker, Founder and CEO of Magma. "With our interconnected offerings and ability to leverage market dynamics, this expansion is not only timely but strategically aligned with our vision to address industries where demand outpaces supply. With its high-margin profile, strong working capital turnaround, and long-term stickiness, we are confident this segment will drive significant growth and profitability for Magma while helping our customers transition to greener practices." Gaurav Rawat, Head of Business Development at Magma, who recently joined the company after a successful tenure at Adani Group, emphasized the company's strategic position, "Our solutions are designed with SME manufacturers in mind, ensuring they receive the benefits of green manufacturing at a per-unit cost that is both economical and sustainable. At the same time, we have expanded our reach to industry giants like Arvind Group and Reliance, leveraging these partnerships to achieve critical mass. This approach allows us to create economies of scale, ensuring that we create an ecosystem approach that will drive market share for us in this business."

