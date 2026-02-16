NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 16: NeoClinic Children Hospital continues to set the standard for paediatric and neonatal care in North India, offering families access to comprehensive, specialized healthcare services that combine advanced medical technology with compassionate, child-centered treatment. Since its establishment in 2010, NeoClinic has earned the trust of thousands of families across Rajasthan and neighbouring states, establishing itself as the region's largest and most comprehensive paediatric healthcare institution.

"Where Little Patients Get Big Care" isn't just our tagline, it's our promise to every family that walks through our doors," says the leadership team at NeoClinic. "We've built North India's most comprehensive paediatric facility because we believe every child deserves access to expert, specialized care closes to home, without families having to travel to metros like Delhi or Mumbai."

A Complete Paediatric Healthcare EcosystemWhat distinguishes NeoClinic from other healthcare facilities is its comprehensive approach to paediatric medicine. The hospital houses an unprecedented range of paediatric super-specialties under one roof, including:

- Advanced Cardiac Care: State-of-the-art Paediatric Cardiology services for comprehensive heart health diagnosis and treatment- Critical Care Excellence: Dedicated Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) equipped with world-class technology for the most vulnerable patients- Specialized Medical Services: Expert departments in Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Neurology, Pulmonology, Endocrinology, Rheumatology, and Orthopedics- Surgical Expertise: Comprehensive Paediatric Surgery services for both congenital and acquired conditions- Developmental Support: The Saarthak Child Development Center provides early intervention and therapy for children with developmental delays and disabilities- Complete Diagnostic Services: In-house Paediatric Radiology and Pathology for accurate, timely diagnoses

A Track Record That Speaks VolumesNumbers tell the story of NeoClinic's impact on children's health across North India. In 2025 alone, the hospital served 38,281 outpatient visits and provided comprehensive inpatient care for 4,714 children, reflecting the trust families place in NeoClinic for both routine care and critical interventions.

The hospital's surgical expertise is demonstrated through 1,554 major and minor surgeries performed in 2025, along with 543 specialized endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Each procedure represents a child whose health was restored, a parent's worry eased, and a family's future brightened.

Over 15 years of dedicated service, NeoClinic has touched hundreds of thousands of lives, establishing itself as the paediatric healthcare destination that families across Rajasthan and neighbouring states turn to when their children need expert care. The hospital maintains a 4.7 out of 5 rating based on over 2,120 verified patient reviews, with a team of 300+ dedicated healthcare professionals including 25+ specialist doctors working across 100+ specialized paediatric beds.

Expert-Led, Evidence-Based CareNeoClinic's medical team represents some of the region's most respected paediatric specialists, including renowned experts in neonatology, cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, and paediatric surgery. The hospital's physicians are known for their ability to handle complex cases, combining deep clinical expertise with a compassionate approach that puts families at ease during challenging times.

"We don't just treat medical conditions--we partner with families," explains the NeoClinic team. "From the moment a family arrives, whether it's for a routine check-up or a critical emergency, they become part of the NeoClinic family. Our evidence-based care is delivered with empathy, clear communication, and unwavering support."

Accessible Excellence for Interstate FamiliesRecognizing that many families travel from across state lines to access specialized paediatric care, NeoClinic has developed comprehensive interstate patient services. The hospital works with multiple insurance partners and provides dedicated support to help families navigate logistics, accommodations, and financial aspects of care, removing barriers that might prevent children from receiving the treatment they need.

Commitment to Family Education and PreventionBeyond acute care, NeoClinic is deeply committed to preventive medicine and family education. The hospital regularly publishes health articles, doctor's insights, and educational resources on its website, covering everything from everyday health issues to complex medical conditions. This commitment to transparency and education empowers parents to make informed decisions about their children's health and recognize early warning signs that require medical attention.

Looking AheadAs NeoClinic continues to grow and expand its services, the hospital remains focused on its founding mission: to provide world-class paediatric care with the warmth, attention, and personalized service that every child and family deserves. The hospital's leadership is committed to staying at the forefront of paediatric medicine through continuous investment in technology, training, and infrastructure.

About NeoClinic Children HospitalEstablished in 2010 by Dr J.K Mittal, NeoClinic is recognized as North India's premier paediatric hospital, serving families across Rajasthan and neighbouring states. With 100+ specialized beds, 25+ expert specialists, and a comprehensive range of paediatric super-specialties, NeoClinic provides evidence-based, compassionate care for children from birth through adolescence. The hospital's commitment to excellence is reflected in its 4.7/5 patient rating and recognition as the region's most trusted paediatric healthcare institution.

For more information about NeoClinic's services, to schedule an appointment, or to learn more about specialized paediatric care, visit www.neoclinic.co or call +91 73400 61556.

