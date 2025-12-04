New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Nokia has joined hands with Bharti Airtel to make the telecom operator's network capabilities available to developers and enterprises across India. The collaboration, announced in a Nokia press release, aims to open Airtel's pan-India network to third-party innovation through Nokia's Network as Code platform with a developer portal.

The partnership will allow developers and businesses to access Airtel's network functions via Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) on a subscription basis. This access will enable them to build advanced digital solutions using technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and edge computing. The move is expected to help developers create new products while allowing Airtel to find fresh sources of revenue from its network infrastructure.

Following successful trials, the initiative will be rolled out for a wider developer base, including system integrators and enterprises. Through the Nokia platform, developers can integrate network functions easily, without needing to understand the underlying complexities of telecom technology. This effort reflects a broader trend in the telecom sector where network APIs are becoming a key driver of innovation and monetization.

Sharat Sinha, CEO of Airtel Business, said, "At Airtel, we are always working toward bringing the ecosystem together to collaborate for future-ready innovations. In line with this commitment, we are happy to partner with Nokia today for network APIs and enable the ecosystem to leverage our network capabilities for automation and building secure and innovative digital services."

The partnership is also an important milestone for Nokia's Network as Code initiative, which aims to simplify network access for developers globally. Arvind Khurana, Head of Cloud and Network Services, India, Nokia, said, "Our partnership with Airtel represents a significant step in expanding the Network as Code ecosystem. It demonstrates our commitment to helping telecommunications providers monetize their network investments while fostering innovation in the developer community."

"The global ecosystem of Nokia's Network as Code platform has grown to more than 60 partners, including telecommunications providers, AI and data centre customers, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) platform providers, systems integrators and vertical independent software vendors," the release said. (ANI)

