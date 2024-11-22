VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 22: Phillips Machine Tools, a 100% owned subsidiary of Phillips Corporation USA and a global provider of advanced manufacturing solutions, will host the second edition of the AeroDef Symposium on November 29, 2024, in Bengaluru in partnership with EMUGE-FRANKEN India Pvt. Ltd. a 100% subsidiary of EMUGE-FRANKEN Group, Germany. The event aims to bring together the leaders in Aerospace and Defence manufacturing across India & Germany, offering a unique platform for knowledge exchange on high precision engineering and innovative manufacturing solutions for the Aerospace and Defence supply chain industry.

Phillips Machine Tools stands at the forefront of technological advancements in Aerospace and Defence, delivering expert precision technology solutions through cutting-edge CNC machining and 3D printing innovations. The company's solutions, including industry-leading 3-axis and 5-axis milling machines, CNC turning machines, Wire Cut EDM, grinding machines, metal forming machines, and 3D printers, are vital for manufacturing intricate aircraft components and cutting-edge defence systems. With its expertise and partnerships with key global players, Phillips is positioned as the ideal partner for India's aerospace and defence sectors.

The AeroDef Symposium will feature key industry leaders from global players such as Hermle, EMUGE-FRANKEN , MarkForged, Rego-Fix, WFL Millturn Technologies, BLUM, Sapience, Zoller, and SMW Autoblok among others, showcasing advanced aerospace and defence manufacturing technologies, highlighting innovations in 5-axis machining and cutting-edge additive manufacturing solutions.

The event at Phillips Machine Tools' Technical Center in the Hi-Tech Defence & Aerospace Park will feature live demonstrations of the latest manufacturing technologies, including 3D printing, showcasing precision manufacturing, machining solutions, and additive technologies from various partners to enhance productivity and innovation in aerospace and defence while giving attendees a close look at innovative solutions. Following the demonstrations, a panel discussion with global experts will address industry trends, innovations, and challenges in aerospace and defence manufacturing. The day will conclude with a panel of key industry influencers discussing policies, advancements, and global opportunities in the AeroDef sector, providing opportunities for participants to connect with industry leaders, experts, and technology specialists.

"We are proud to host the AeroDef Symposium again this year, a marquee event that brings together Indian and global partners on a platform for innovation and knowledge sharing in India's aerospace and defence sector," said Terrence Miranda, Managing Director, Phillips Machine Tools. "In alignment with the government's vision of making India a global manufacturing hub, the increasing demand for precision equipment in India's defence industry calls for high-tech machines and technologies that enable world-class quality manufacturing. With our decades of expertise and trusted partners, Phillips Machine Tools is committed to empowering global and Indian manufacturers in establishing world-class facilities, thereby propelling India's vision of becoming Atmanirbhar in aerospace and defence manufacturing", Terrence added.

"We are pleased to partner with Phillips Machine Tools in organizing this symposium to unite global leaders and innovators in manufacturing solutions, who are playing a pivotal role in enhancing India's Aerospace and Defence manufacturing capabilities. The AeroDef Symposium is an excellent platform for interacting and exchanging knowledge within the aerospace and defence manufacturing companies, where precision tools play a very crucial role in bringing the possibilities of machines and CAM systems into reality for producing seemingly difficult and complex components." Santoshkumar Ullal, Director of EMUGE-FRANKEN India Pvt. Ltd .

Thomas Kopinitz, Managing Director - Hermle WWE AG "India holds immense potential and opportunities in the aerospace and defence sector. Global players like us are excited to bring world-class technologies to India to enhance its manufacturing capabilities. Phillips Machine Tools has been a trusted partner for us in the Indian market, and we are proud to collaborate with them for this event, which will showcase the innovations that can drive India's manufacturing sector forward."

The previous edition of the AeroDef Symposium in 2022 brought together key players, including Adani Aerospace & Defence, HAL Aircraft, International Aerospace Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd., L&T Defense, TATA Advanced Systems Limited, Wipro Aerospace, Aaran 1 Engineering, Agnikul, and Godrej Aerospace. These industry leaders emphasized the growing importance of precision tools in overcoming manufacturing challenges and driving innovation in Aerospace and Defence.

Phillips Machine Tools

Phillips Machine Tools India is a fully owned subsidiary of Phillips Corporation, USA, and a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing solutions. The company has been a trusted partner to government, industry, and education leaders for delivering high-precision CNC technology and advanced manufacturing solutions, driving innovation and productivity in India's manufacturing sector. As a full-service partner, Phillips Machine Tools aims to simplify and empower manufacturing processes by providing advanced CNC machines, automation solutions, and additive manufacturing tailored to meet diverse production needs.

Phillips serves as the exclusive distributor of HERMLE in India, playing a critical role in establishing HERMLE as a trusted brand among Indian manufacturers. The company offers advanced Industry 4.0 solutions that enhance manufacturing precision, reduce downtime, and boost productivity. Aligned with India's "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives, Phillips Machine Tools helps Indian manufacturers achieve international standards and build a competitive industrial sector.

For more information, visit www.phillipscorp.com/india.

EMUGE-FRANKEN India Pvt. Ltd.

EMUGE-FRANKEN India Pvt. Ltd. is a 100% subsidiary of EMUGE-Werk Richard Glimpel GmbH & Co. KG, Germany and has been in India since year 2000 with an aim to provide high precision tooling solutions locally for the Indian market with German quality.

EMUGE-FRANKEN India Pvt. Ltd. along with its range of high precision machine taps, both cut & cold forming, thread-milling cutters, End Mills and tap and tool holders has a widespread network of Sales and Application Engineers across India, offering excellent application support and services to elevate the overall customer experience. Under the brands EMUGE & FRANKEN, they offer innovative solutions and cater to various industries segments like Automobile, Auto Component, Power, Pump and Valve, Aerospace, Defence, Medical and Dental Industry, General Engineering and Electronics Industry

For more information, visit www.emuge-franken.in

