Praveg's Q2 FY25 Consolidated EBITDA Up 138 Per cent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Praveg Limited (BSE - 531637), India's leading eco-responsible luxury resorts company, reported its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q2 FY25 & H1 FY25.

Key Financial Highlights

Q2 FY25

Consolidated

* Total Income of Rs 35.58 Cr against Rs 14.64 crore in Q2 FY24.

* EBITDA of Rs 10.58 Cr against Rs 4.47 Cr in Q2 FY24.

* Net Profit of Rs 1.40 Cr against Rs 2.10 Cr in Q2 FY24.

* EPS of Rs 0.55 against Rs 0.97 in Q2 FY24.

Standalone

* Total Income of Rs 27.81 Cr against Rs 14.64 crore in Q2 FY24.

* EBITDA of Rs 8.66 Cr against Rs 4.48 Cr in Q2 FY24.

* Net Profit of Rs 1.43 Cr against Rs 2.10 Cr in Q2 FY24.

* EPS of Rs 0.55 against Rs 0.97 in Q2 FY24.

H1 FY25

Consolidated

* Total Income of Rs 60.26 Cr against Rs 27.08 crore in H1 FY24.

* EBITDA of Rs 18.21 Cr against Rs 9.41 Cr in H1 FY24.

* Net Profit of Rs 2.17 Cr against Rs 3.26 Cr in H1 FY24.

* EPS of Rs 0.85 against Rs 1.51 in H1 FY24.

Standalone

* Total Income of Rs 52.49 Cr against Rs 27.08 crore in H1 FY24.

* EBITDA of Rs 16.29 Cr, against Rs 9.42 Cr in H1 FY24.

* Net Profit of Rs 2.19 Cr, against Rs 3.27 Cr in H1 FY24.

* EPS of Rs 0.55, against Rs 0.97 in H1 FY24.

Key Operation Highlights:

Key Highlights for Q2 FY25

* Hospitalities segment's Revenue contributed Rs 23.67 Cr

* Event & Exhibition's Revenue segment contributed Rs 2.39 Cr

* Advertisement Segment Contributed Rs 7.75 Cr

* The company is having total 619 Rooms across 12 operational resorts and one hotel.

Commenting on the results Vishnu Patel, Chairman, Praveg Limited said, "We are pleased with our strong revenue and operating profit growth, driven by our strategic expansion and commitment to eco-responsible luxury hospitality. Our ongoing expansion efforts have led to higher depreciation and finance costs, which have impacted our profitability in the short term. However, as our operations stabilize, we expect to see improved margins in the coming quarters. We remain on track to achieve our Vision 2028 goal of over 2,500 rooms across 65+ locations, positioning Praveg as a distinguished leader in eco-conscious luxury hospitality."

Highlights For Q2 FY25

