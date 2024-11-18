Australia National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Australia national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team are set to face each other in the third T20I of the three-match series. The AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 is being played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Host Australia are having a 2-0 lead. Fans can check the Australia national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team scorecard here. Ahead of the third T20I, Pakistan announced their playing XI. Newly appointed white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Naseem Shah have been rested. Vice-Captain Salman Ali Agha has been appointed stand-in skipper for the 3rd T20I against Australia. Pakistan Playing XI for 3rd T20I vs Australia Announced: Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah Rested; Salman Ali Agha to Lead.

In the first T20I, Australia won the one-sided clash by 29 runs after the game was reduced to seven runs due to rain in Brisbane. The host secured a 13-run win over Pakistan in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Earlier, the Green Shirts won the historic ODI series 2-1, becoming the first Asian sides to win two ODI series in Australia. Is Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I 2024 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports? Where To Watch PAK vs AUS Free Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?

Squads:

Australia National Cricket Team: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson.

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.