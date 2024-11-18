No-ball from Shaheen Shah Afridi to finish the match. Marcus Stoinis is the hero for Australia in their chase of 117. Stoinis played a blitizkerg knock of 61 from 27 balls, which included five fours and as many sixes, which completely shut the door on Pakistan, who suffered a 0-3 loss after winning the ODIs. For Pakistan, only Babar Azam showcased determination hitting a 28-ball 41, other all other batters failed to produce much.
FIFTY! It is a very competitive half-century from Marcus Stoinis. Aussies are now looking in a hurry to get to the total. Marcus Stoinis gave a proper smashing too the visitors.
OUT! Australian skipper Josh Inglis has been sent back to the dressing room. Abbas Afridi came up with a slower delivery, there was a bit of juggling from Haris Rauf but takes the catch in the end. Josh Inglis c Haris Rauf b Abbas Afridi 27 (24)
Marcus Stoinis smashed a total of 21 runs off five bowls bowled by Haris Rauf. Stoinis also went on to hit an enormous six. Haris Rauf is still wicketless.
Australian captain Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis are fighting back. After losing a couple of early wickets the hosts came under pressure but skipper Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis are looking to take some control.
OUT! Australia are now two down. It is a big day for Jahandad Khan as he takes his first-ever T20I wicket. Jake Fraser-McGurk was kicking himself. Jake Fraser-McGurk c Usman Khan b Jahandad Khan 18 (11)
OUT! A brilliant slower delivery from Shaheen Afridi and Matt Short goes for a loose shot and gives his wicket away. Australia lose their first wicket early. Matt Short c Irfan Khan b Shaheen Afridi 2 (4)
Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short have put the initial runs on board for the hosts. Australia will look to avoid giving early wickets away. Pakistan will have to work hard on this batting track.
OUT! Spencer Johnson gets his third wicket, as Sufiyan Muqeem gets his stumps rattled. Johnson bowled a perfect yorker, which could get even the best of batters out. Overall, Pakistan would be disappointed with their batting performance after getting off to a flier in the powerplay to get all out for 117. Sufiyan Muqeem b Spencer Johnson 1(3)
OUT! Another Pakistani batter bites the dust. Debutant Jahandad Khan looking to hit a four on the leg side, managed to find a spriting Marcus Stonis at the boundary line. Stoinis ran in from the mid-wicket and pouched the catch just ahead of the boundary line. Jahandad Khan c Stoinis b Nathan Ellis 5(10)
Australia National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Australia national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team are set to face each other in the third T20I of the three-match series. The AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 is being played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Host Australia are having a 2-0 lead. Ahead of the third T20I, Pakistan announced their playing XI. Newly appointed white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Naseem Shah have been rested. Vice-Captain Salman Ali Agha has been appointed stand-in skipper for the 3rd T20I against Australia.
In the first T20I, Australia won the one-sided clash by 29 runs after the game was reduced to seven runs due to rain in Brisbane. The host secured a 13-run win over Pakistan in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Earlier, the Green Shirts won the historic ODI series 2-1, becoming the first Asian sides to win two ODI series in Australia. Is Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I 2024 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports? Where To Watch PAK vs AUS Free Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?
Squads:
Australia National Cricket Team: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson.
Pakistan National Cricket Team: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.