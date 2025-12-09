VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 9: The play Purush is drawing housefull crowds, marking a vibrant resurgence in Marathi theater. Originally reaching the pinnacle of popularity forty years ago, this compelling play is now energizing the Marathi stage with renewed vigor. Produced by Moraya Productions, Bhumika Theaters, Atharva Theaters, and presented by Jai Kajal, every performance attracts packed audiences eager to engage with its powerful story.

Purush delves into enduring issues like gender inequality, social injustice, assaults on a woman's identity, and the realities of male-dominated mindsets. Despite the decades since its creation, these themes hit home with today's generation, reminding audiences that many societal challenges remain unresolved. This continued relevance fuels the strong connection audiences feel, showcased by consistently sold-out shows.

The talented cast--Spruha Joshi, Avinash Narkar, Anupama Takamoge, Nishad Bhoir, Neha Paranjape, and Sharad Ponkshe --infuses fresh energy into the narrative. Director Rajan Tamhane skillfully balances modern sensibilities with the original essence of the play, while Vijay Gavande's music enriches its emotional core.

On stage for over a year, Purush sees rising demand with every show booked to capacity. Some cities report requests for additional performances, leading organizers to consider extending the run.

Producer, Actor Sharad Ponkshe shares his appreciation: "We were confident Purush would reach people after forty years, but never expected such an overwhelming response. Nearly every show is housefull. The thoughtful sparkle in our audience's eyes and thunderous applause after performances are tremendous rewards. This reaffirmed how powerful art is in inspiring social change."

The success of Purush highlights how timeless theater can provoke reflection and foster important dialogue on gender and justice, reinforcing Marathi theater's dynamic role in society today.

