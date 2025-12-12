BusinessWire India

El Dorado Hills (California) [US]/ Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12: R Systems International Ltd, a leading digital product engineering and technology services company, has successfully completed the acquisition of Novigo Solutions Private Limited ("Novigo") on November 13, 2025. With this closing, Novigo is now a subsidiary of R Systems.

The completion follows the definitive agreement announced on August 21, after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals and satisfying customary closing conditions. Under the terms of the transaction, R Systems has acquired 100% equity in Novigo.

As integration begins, both organizations will move forward in a coordinated manner under a unified strategic direction. Novigo will continue delivering on its current commitments, while teams and processes are integrated gradually to ensure a smooth transition with no customer disruption. Over time, R Systems and Novigo will operate fully as one combined organization, offering expanded capabilities and a broader engineering footprint to our clients worldwide.

"Combining Novigo's automation depth with our OptimaAI portfolio enables us to take customers from model engineering to autonomous execution within a single ecosystem," said Nitesh Bansal, CEO & Managing Director, R Systems. "We extend a warm welcome to the entire Novigo team as we grow our presence in Tier-2 cities and bring opportunities closer to where great talent thrives."

Praveen Kalbhavi and Mohammed Hanif, CEO and CTO, Novigo Solutions added, "Joining R Systems opens up tremendous opportunity for our teams and customers. Our complementary capabilities and shared commitment to innovation will help us create greater value, deepen client relationships, and expand our global reach."

