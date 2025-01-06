PNN

New Delhi [India], January 6: As air pollution continues to threaten public health, Staywell Technologies has made strides with its innovative Necklace Air Purifier, launched in 2022. Utilizing advanced ionization technology, this stylish wearable neutralizes harmful pollutants, providing a practical solution for cleaner, healthier air.

Game-Changing Features

The Staywell Necklace Air Purifier offers:

* Hassle-Free Maintenance: No filters required.

* Long-Lasting Battery: Over 20 hours of protection per charge.

* Universal Safety: Ideal for all age groups.

Introducing the Smart Car Air Purifier

Expanding its portfolio, Staywell now offers the Smart Car Air Purifier with:

* Air Quality Display: Real-time monitoring.

* Three-Layer HEPA Filtration: Captures allergens and fine particles.

* UV & Anion Purification: Eliminates pathogens and refreshes air.

Available on Amazon and the Staywell website, this device ensures clean air wherever you go.

Award-Winning Innovation

Staywell was honored with the Excellence in Health and Wellness Technology Award, presented by actress Vaani Kapoor and healthcare expert Dr. Basant Goel, recognizing its impact on respiratory health.

Celebrity Endorsements

* Aman Gupta (Boat Co-founder) praises its innovation.

* Actress Bhagyashree Dassani, the brand ambassador, highlights its wellness benefits.

Influencers Join the Movement

The Necklace Air Purifier is embraced by professionals like:

* Amit Vermani, fashion designer

* Dr. Madhavi Advani, luxury consultant

* Vamsi Krishna Mellara, Mahaa News

* Habib Ahmed, founder of Habibs Salon

* Rohan Shah, athlete

* Michelle David, photographer

Redefining Urban Health

With its sleek, portable design and powerful technology, Staywell's air purifiers empower users to combat pollution effectively. Trusted by celebrities and everyday users alike, these devices are redefining health and wellness in today's polluted world.

