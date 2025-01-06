New Delhi, January 6: OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 13 series on January 7, 2025 (tomorrow) at 9:00 PM IST. The OnePlus winter launch event will introduce two new smartphone models which will include, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. Both smartphones will come with the latest specifications and features.

Apart from these two smartphones, the smartphone maker will also launch the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in Sapphire Blue colour in India. As per reports, the OnePlus 13 is said to be priced under INR 70,000, while the OnePlus 13R is expected to be priced under INR 50,000. The OnePlus 13 and 13R are said to be shifting from the curved displays seen in previous models to a flat display. The OnePlus 13 will likely be available in vegan leather and glass finish. However, it appears that the OnePlus 13R may not offer the vegan leather option. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Likely To Feature MagSafe-Style Case for Wireless Charging; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to come with a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The OnePlus 13R is expected to have a slightly smaller 6.7-inch OLED display. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The OnePlus 13 is expected to have a 50MP primary sensor. It may also include a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The OnePlus 13R is rumoured to come with a triple-camera setup as well, which will likely feature a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. Redmi 14C 5G Launched With Dual 5G SIM Support in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Budget-Segment Smartphone From Redmi.

The OnePlus 13 may come with a 6,000mAh battery that may support 100W fast charging capability. The OnePlus 13R is also anticipated to include a 6,000mAh battery and may come with 80W charging support. OnePlus has also confirmed that it would integrate the Google Gemini feature into its upcoming smartphones. Both the smartphones are said to run on OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).