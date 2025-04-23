NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 23: RSP Developers, a pioneer in state-of-the-art, sustainable workspaces, has yet again raised the bar by creating one of India's first large-scale, corporate training and innovation campuses in Gurugram's Sector 75. Spread over 12 acres, this hub is now home to two marquee tenants-Air India and BMW Group-each operating world-class, purpose-built training facilities.

Selected in mid-2023, the campus now hosts South Asia's largest Aviation Training Academy by Air India, spread across a massive 6,00,000 sq. ft. and purpose-built to support over 20 Full Flight Simulators (FFS) and an emergency evacuation training centre. The project's first phase was delivered within a record six months, with training already underway in early 2024. While the second phase will be operational in the coming months. Designed as a Built-to-Suit (BTS) development by RSP, this landmark facility will train Air India's pilots, cabin crew, ground handling, engineering, and security teams to meet the demands of its expanding fleet.

Air India has leased the facility for 21 years, with an estimated annual rent of Rs70 crore--marking one of Gurugram's most significant commercial real estate transactions in recent times.

Complementing this is the BMW Group Training Centre, operational since 2014 and also housed within the same innovation campus. Occupying 1,15,000 sq ft, the IGBC Gold-rated centre delivers structured training programs for dealer partners nationwide, spanning management, sales, aftersales, technical, and body training.

"Delivering BTS buildings in record time, with cutting-edge design and sustainability at the core, is central to RSP's mission," said Satya Priya Yadav, Group CEO, RSP Developers. "Our vision is to create future-ready, out-of-the-box corporate campuses that reflect global standards."

Founded in 1996 by Raj Singh Yadav and Satya Priya Yadav, RSP Developers is known for delivering bespoke, Built-to-Suit workspaces that cater to India's most forward-looking businesses. Clients include the BMW Group, Air India, PolicyBazaar, Droom, IFF, Ceva Logistics, AS Systems, Encore Capital Group, Orange, Swiggy, Koovs, HFCL, Infotel Ltd, Exicom, Punj Lloyd, Tellabs Airworks, Avago Technologies, and Fibcom.

With over 1.5 million sq. ft. developed across Gurugram's Sectors 18, 44, and 75, RSP Developers has built a reputation for low-density, environmentally responsible projects backed by single ownership, long-term leasing, and robust financial engineering.

