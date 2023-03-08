New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): SBI Life Insurance on Wednesday declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share for its investors for the financial year 2022-23.

A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatory, from a portion of their earnings.

The declared interim dividend will be paid on or before April 6, 2023, to eligible shareholders.

The record date is March 16, 2023. The record date is set to ascertain shareholders' eligibility for payment of the dividend. (ANI)

