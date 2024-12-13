Business News | Shot by Wahter Announces Monthly IPhone Giveaway for Customers

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 13: Drinking water has never been this exciting! Wahter, India's innovative advertising and packaged drinking water brand, has launched a new product, Shot by Wahter, which combines hydration with an engaging chance to win the latest iPhone every month.

Shot by Wahter is designed for GenZ and millennials, offering not just water but also a bit of excitement. Every bottle comes with a QR code on its eye-catching label. Scan the code, fill in some important details, and you're entered into a monthly giveaway to win the latest iPhone. It's an easy and fun way to turn something as simple as drinking water into a thrilling experience.

Co-founded by Amitt Nenwani and Kashiish A Nenwani, Wahter has redefined everyday advertising, and Shot by Wahter takes this vision further by creating an interactive, youth-focused product that seamlessly blends functionality with engagement. Available in 250 ml and 500 ml sizes, Shot is competitively priced alongside market leaders like Bisleri and Kinley. Its vibrant design and accessibility across General Trade, Modern Trade, and local stores ensure it appeals to a broad audience. Beyond being a refreshing hydration choice, Shot also serves as a unique advertising platform, with 40% of its label reserved for brands to communicate directly with consumers in high-traffic retail environments.

GenZs, with its 43% contribution to India's household consumption, represents a significant growth driver for brands. Shot taps into this influence by offering a product that resonates deeply with their lifestyle and preferences. The interactive element of the iPhone giveaway adds an extra layer of fun and engagement for customers and gives advertisers a fresh way to connect with their audience.

Winners of the iPhone giveaway will be announced on the 25th of every month on Wahter's social media pages, building excitement and keeping everyone engaged. Launched in November, Shot by Wahter is a new way to enjoy your water while adding a little thrill to your day. So why wait? Grab a bottle, scan the code, and see if you're the next iPhone winner!

