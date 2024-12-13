Business News | Shot by Wahter Announces Monthly IPhone Giveaway for Customers

NewsVoir
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 13: Drinking water has never been this exciting! Wahter, India's innovative advertising and packaged drinking water brand, has launched a new product, Shot by Wahter, which combines hydration with an engaging chance to win the latest iPhone every month.
Shot by Wahter is designed for GenZ and millennials, offering not just water but also a bit of excitement. Every bottle comes with a QR code on its eye-catching label. Scan the code, fill in some important details, and you're entered into a monthly giveaway to win the latest iPhone. It's an easy and fun way to turn something as simple as drinking water into a thrilling experience.
Co-founded by Amitt Nenwani and Kashiish A Nenwani, Wahter has redefined everyday advertising, and Shot by Wahter takes this vision further by creating an interactive, youth-focused product that seamlessly blends functionality with engagement. Available in 250 ml and 500 ml sizes, Shot is competitively priced alongside market leaders like Bisleri and Kinley. Its vibrant design and accessibility across General Trade, Modern Trade, and local stores ensure it appeals to a broad audience.