The survivor in the 2017 actor assault case involving actor Dileep has requested the trial court to conduct the final arguments in open court. She expressed concern that women who are victims of sexual assault often face false allegations, and she wants the public to know the truth about what happened to her. This request comes as the case is nearing its conclusion. Malayalam Actress Who Accused Dileep of Sexual Assault Talks About Her Traumatic Experience, Says 'I'm a Survivor, Not a Victim'.

The court is expected to consider this petition, along with a contempt plea filed by the survivor against former DGP R Sreelekha, on Thursday (December 12) . Final arguments in the case began on Wednesday at the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court, with the prosecution presenting its case. The defence will follow, and both sides will have the chance to present their final arguments before the verdict, which is anticipated within the next month. Dileep Case: Kerala HC Dismisses Survivor's Petition Regarding Memory Card Hash Value Alteration, Asks to File Fresh Plea.

Actor Dileep’s Alleged Involvement in the 2017 Assault Case

The survivor had previously filed a contempt of court complaint against R Sreelekha for claiming on YouTube that actor Dileep, who is one of the accused, is innocent. The sexual assault case has been ongoing since March 2018 and involves the abduction and alleged assault of a prominent female actor. On February 17, 2017, she was held captive in her car for two hours while the accused filmed the attack to blackmail her.

