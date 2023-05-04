New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/GPRC): Shreyas Media (Shreyasgroup.net), a leading marketing, media & movie promotional events company, has announced its expansion into new territories, with the goal of becoming a major player in the marketing & promotional events industry. Recently, the company made its debut with their first Bollywood movie launch, Bad Boy, which features Namashi Chakraborty, son of the legendary Mithun Chakraborty and the actress Amrin Qureshi, daughter of producer Sajid Qureshi.The company has already established itself as a powerhouse in the South India and has now set its sights on expanding pan India.

Shreyas Media is a major player in the South Indian film industry, responsible for promoting and marketing many of the region's biggest movies like Saaho, Pushpa, RRR and many more.The company has done over 2000+ events & 1500+ movie promotions and has also made its mark in brand Positioning, television, digital media and event management.

Also Read | May the 4th: Carrie Fisher Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

Shreyas Srinivas, Founder, Shreyas Media says, "Through our formula E=MC2 we want to promote brands & this ecosystem serves as the future ground for Content Marketing Globally.E=MC2 which stands for Entertainment = Media, Content & Celebrities, to create and promote content through offline and online channels, which we believe is the future of marketing and is one of its kind eco system globally."

Shreyas Media has created an eco-system in the southern region that promotes brands through cinema, resulting in a wide reach for offline advertisement. They have been a pioneer in this innovative approach for over 15 years, which has helped them build a strong presence in the market. Additionally, they amplify this approach in the digital space as well.

Also Read | 5G in India: Qualcomm Joins Hands With Reliance Jio To Roll Out 5G FWA To 100 Million Homes Across Country.

Shreyas Media aims to establish a comprehensive system, providing high-quality content that entertains, educates, and informs its audience.

Shreyas Media firmly believes in the power of combining limitless entertainment and sophisticated technology to create magic. With a perfect blend of cutting-edge creativity and strong content, they strive to deliver exceptional results.

The company specializes in producing and promoting high-quality content, which is reflected in their impressive success rate. Their ultimate goal is to establish themselves as a top-class, dynamic firm that is known for delivering outstanding results and leaving a lasting impression on their audience.

Shreyas Media have a direct and wide reach to audiences through their movie promotion events and digital platforms, which makes them attractive to brands. Overall, Shreyas Media is a top-tier marketing company that combines traditional and digital marketing methods to create effective campaigns that reach a broad audience.

For more information, Please Visit: Shreyasgroup.net

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)