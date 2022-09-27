New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): The sustainable, slow-fashion brand, FREECULTR, has inked a strategic partnership with FIFA and come on board as the official merchandise partner of FIFA 2022™.

The FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 is being held in India between 11th and 30th October 2022. And with India celebrating its 75th year of Independence this year, this partnership adds an interesting touch to the sentiment of 'Azadi ka Mahotsav', giving football fans and all Indians a reason to be proud, as it is the first D2C brand to achieve this.

A giant feather in the cap for a Made in India brand, this is only a step further for the country in the direction of producing fashion that meets sustainable, global standards set by international sportswear giants. FREECULTR, as FIFA's licensed apparel merchandiser for India, will manufacture, sell and distribute apparel merchandise in India for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

"It is a matter of pride for FREECULTR, to be one of the first D2C brands of India to deliver the much-weighted FIFA World Cup™ merchandise. Having received the FIFA World Cup™ official license for manufacturing premium quality apparel and accessories, we promise to uphold our brand's make and philosophy with honest pricing for millions of Indians," said the CEO and Co-founder of FREECULTR, Shrey Luthra.

The D2C brand has lined up a comprehensive range that will be exclusively retailed on the official FREECULTR website, freecultr.com and e-commerce giant Amazon.in. The merchandise will include T-shirts, Active Tanks, Bandanas, Arm Shields, Active Joggers and Sweatshirts. FREECULTR keeping its promise of premium innerwear brand has exclusively planned to launch FIFA Men's Briefs and Trunks. Shrey Luthra has also forged a strategic relationship with Amazon.in for FREECULTR towards the collection's promotion and marketing on the marketplace.

Over the past few years, FREECULTR has made a name for itself as an Indian Origin Slow Fashion Apparel and Accessories D2C Brand, offering innerwear and comfort wear products for men and women. Being widespread in India and having its presence on one of the largest commercial platforms like Amazon, FREECULTR promises premium quality sports and lifestyle apparel and accessories at affordable costs, to the new age consumer.

Shrey further adds, "This is a special year for India in many other ways. It is the first time that the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup India 2022™, an extremely prestigious event, is being held in India. FREECULTR is showing its support for the event and the game by introducing a unique range of products for all women with its FIFA World Cup 2022™ collection. India has always been a sports-loving country and now with the official FIFA merchandise, football lovers, boys and girls, can show their support for their favourite teams by wearing their colours". He also mentioned that the brand is partnering with the grounds and the domestic association to bring more visibility for the brand at the mega event, FIFA World Cup, Qatar, 2022™.

In response to this development, the brand also plans to launch a mainstream Loungewear and Activewear collection with a range of well-designed high-quality innerwear, loungewear, activewear and accessories for every Indian household and football lovers across the country and the world.

FREECULTR is an Indian Origin Slow Fashion Apparel and Accessories D2C Brand in innerwear and comfort wear range of products for men and women. As a brand, FREECULTR promises premium quality sports and lifestyle apparel and accessories to the new age customer at affordable costs. The brand initially began as an 'innerwear revolutionising brand', with the motto, 'Comfort Driven by Sustainable Blends'.

It was conceptualized by Luthra and Vij, as an initiative to change the perception that intimate comfort is a luxury and not a necessity. Over time, FREECULTR grew into a full-fledged sports and lifestyle apparel and accessories brand with a range of premium quality innerwear, loungewear, activewear, and accessorizing products, and more coming in. Further to its recent tie-up with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, FREECULTR plans to expand its reach even further to support and promote 'comfort', 'sustainability', and 'affordability'.

Backed by Sixth Sense, Series A Fund, FREECULTR started as a bootstrapped entity with the intention to offer sustainable and problem-solving apparel and accessories and entered into the Men's Premium Innerwear Market with limited SKU(s). With plans to bring in mainstream Loungewear and Activewear collection, FREECULTR is all set to bring in the well-designed high-quality innerwear, loungewear, active wear and accessories for Indian consumers with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Collection.

