New Delhi [India], November 22: The Body Shop, a global leader in ethical and sustainable beauty, proudly introduces its first-ever India-inspired collection--The India Edit across its retail stores in India and on https://www.thebodyshop.in/the-india-edit/h/c000191.This unique and exciting range celebrates the richness of India-inspired ingredients thereby communicating the exclusivity of "Only in India, for You". The India Edit features four thoughtfully curated collections as a celebration of India --Lotus, Hibiscus, Pomegranate, and Black Grape. Staying true to The Body Shop's commitment to ethical beauty, these collections are vegan, paraben-free, and dermatologically tested, made with over 90% natural ingredients and IFRA-certified fragrances for a truly delightful sensorial experience. Aligned to The Body Shop's celebration of self-love expression with empowering young consumers at the core of its mission, the newly-launched video campaign for The India Edit showcases the embodiment of true inclusivity and diversity, capturing the vibrant spirit and color of India. With the holiday cheer and celebrations around the corner, The India Edit collection offers fresh scents and makes for the perfect gift to surprise and delight your loved ones this Christmas. This is The Body Shop's heartfelt commitment to India's rich heritage of India-inspired flora and fauna ingredients. Be it the celebration of lotus, the vibrant hibiscus, the auspicious pomegranate, or the bountiful black grape--the ingredients tell a story deeply rooted in Indian tradition.

Lotus Collection: Balancing and Hydrating Body Care

Infused with the essence of the lotus, a timeless symbol of beauty and grace, this collection offers a calming escape for your skin. Suitable for all skin types, the lotus range includes a 250ml shower gel, a 200ml body lotion, and a 100ml body mist, all designed to help soothe, hydrate, and leave your skin feeling refreshed. With a delicate, rosy fragrance, this collection is perfect for those seeking a moment of tranquillity. Prices: INR 395 (shower gel), INR 695 (body lotion), and INR 795 (body mist). Hibiscus Collection: Revitalising and Refreshing Body Care Inspired by the traditional hibiscus flower, this collection helps revitalise your skin with a burst of hydration and energy. The range includes a 250ml shower gel, a 200ml body lotion, and a 100ml body mist, each offering a floral scent with refreshing cranberry-like undertones. Ideal for all skin types, this collection promises to leave you feeling soft, smooth, and ready to take on the day. Prices: INR 395 (shower gel), INR 695 (body lotion), and INR 795 (body mist).

Pomegranate Collection: Energizing and Nourishing Body Care Symbolising beauty and abundance, the pomegranate collection is for a fresh, fruity pick-me-up. Infused with nourishing pomegranate extract, the body lotion helps to hydrate and reinforce the skin's natural barrier. delivering a radiant, healthy-looking glow. The range features a 250ml shower gel, a 200ml body lotion, and a 100ml body mist, each infused with a burst of fruity freshness. Suitable for all skin types, prices: INR 395 (shower gel), INR 695 (body lotion), and INR 795 (body mist).

Black Grape Collection: Indulgent and Sensual Body Care The black grape, cherished for its richness and vibrancy, inspires this collection with a delightful fruity scent that's perfect for an uplifting treat. The range includes a 250ml shower gel, a 200ml body lotion, and a 100ml body mist, offering a fresh, juicy fragrance. The body lotion provides a layer of hydration, leaving the skin feeling smooth and soft, while the shower gel and mist offer a burst of invigorating freshness. Ideal for all skin types, prices: INR 395 (shower gel), INR 695 (body lotion), and INR 795 (body mist). Designed exclusively for the Indian market, this range embodies the vibrancy and diversity of Indian beauty traditions, bringing a touch of local essence to every product. The collection is available now, exclusively at The Body Shop stores across India and on our direct-to-consumer platform. Immerse yourself in the exceptional scents and skin-loving ingredients, and embrace India's natural beauty heritage with every use.

