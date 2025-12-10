NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 10: Trehan Iris, a pioneering name in Indian real estate for over seven decades, has announced a major strategic initiative to embed holistic wellness at the core of all its upcoming developments. Aligning with its guiding philosophy "Nourish Your Being" the company is integrating biophilic design elements, nature-led environments, and mindful community amenities to create living and working ecosystems that elevate everyday well-being.

In a significant step toward strengthening this vision, Trehan Iris has appointed an actor, model, film producer, fitness and a wellness icon 'Milind Soman' as its Wellness Advisor. Widely regarded for promoting holistic health, endurance, and sustainable lifestyle practices, Milind will consult on the wellness framework for Trehan Iris' upcoming projects in Gurugram and Noida. His guidance will help shape-built environments that inspire residents and professionals to adopt healthier, more mindful ways of living.

Speaking about the collaboration, Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris, said,"At Trehan Iris, we believe that wellness is the ultimate luxury. Our partnership with Milind Soman marks a significant step in translating this belief into built environments where every design element, amenity, and experience fosters holistic well-being. His philosophy of balanced, mindful living aligns seamlessly with our vision for the future of real estate."

While Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris adds, "Real estate must evolve to meet the changing needs of people, and wellness is central to that evolution. With Milind Soman onboard, we're bringing sharper insight into designing spaces that encourage healthier lifestyles, from the architecture to the everyday experiences. This partnership reinforces our mission to build the next generation of wellness-led developments."

Expressing his enthusiasm, Milind Soman commented, "Wellness is not about doing something extra, it's about integrating healthy habits and mindful choices into everyday life. I'm glad to associate with Trehan Iris as their Wellness Advisor to shape communities that make well-being an intrinsic part of how people live, move, and connect."

With this collaboration, Trehan Iris reinforces its commitment to redefining luxury real estate by placing holistic wellness at the heart of its design philosophy and community planning. The company continues to craft future-ready spaces that promote harmony, balance, vitality, and a deeper connection with nature.

Building on a legacy of over 7 decades, Trehan Iris is now reimagining urban development through the lens of wellness. With more than 15 million sq. ft. delivered across 100+ landmark projects--including IRIS Broadway Gurgaon, IRIS Broadway Greno West, an ongoing 1 million retail led, mixed use development, IRIS Tech Park, and IRIS Cyber Tower--the company has consistently demonstrated innovation, quality, and trust. Moreover, Trehan Iris is also expanding its presence in the south with a 5-star hotel and IT Park in Bangalore along with other upcoming residential projects in Gurgaon and a commercial & retail development in Noida. Additionally, these upcoming projects will focus on wellness, further enhancing lifestyle and ecosystem. With this new chapter, Trehan Iris is committed to make wellness an integral part of all future developments.

