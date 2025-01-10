VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: Imagine reliving Bollywood's golden era--hearing the soul-stirring voices of legends like Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar while watching icons such as Raj Kapoor, Nargis, and Rajesh Khanna light up the screen in timeless classics. On this World Hindi Day, Ultra Media & Entertainment celebrates 80 years of Hindi cinema with an animated digital film establishing its tagline, 'Dekh Ke Sunno', that perfectly encapsulates the immersive experience it offers, allowing users to not only listen to but also watch the original video songs of Bollywood's most iconic tracks. Ultra Gaane, thus unlike conventional music platforms, brings these classic songs to life through their original videos, offering fans a captivating experience where they can not only listen to the unforgettable melodies but also witness the artistry and grandeur of Bollywood's golden era on their screens.

Ultra Media & Entertainment, with its 40-year journey in the industry, has amassed an unparalleled collection of over 4,000 Hindi tracks spanning 80 years, from 1943 to 2024. The Group's vast archive includes remastered classics and iconic songs now accessible through Ultra Gaane, the only music app that pairs stunning original visuals with timeless melodies, delivering a truly immersive experience.

Speaking about the campaign, Sushilkumar Agrawal, Founder, Ultra Media & Entertainment, shares, "For over four decades, Ultra has been at the forefront of preserving and promoting India's cinematic heritage. On World Hindi Day, we celebrate this legacy with a platform that combines visual and musical artistry. Ultra Gaane is more than a music app--it's a visual gateway to Bollywood's golden era. By offering remastered tracks with their original visuals, we ensure that the timeless magic of Hindi cinema remains vibrant and accessible for all."

Tracks like "Babuji Dheere Chalna" (Boot Polish) or "Roop Tera Mastana" (Aradhana) are not just auditory experiences but visual journeys into the heart of Bollywood's rich history. The remastered versions ensure every song is enjoyed in superior quality, blending nostalgia with the latest technology. Iconic locales, evocative cinematography, and unforgettable performances are given new life, creating an emotional connection for audiences across generations with playlists like Best of B&W, Retro Transformation, Best of S.D. Burman, Best of R. D. Burman, Best of Dilip Kumar, Charismatic Kapoors, Awaaz-E-Rafi, 100mins of Raj Kapoor, Majrooh Sultanpuri Hits, Pancham Da Special, Best of Guru Dutt and more. The app also provides a platform to contemporary independent artists with Ultra Music Originals.

"The Ultra Gaane app is India's first homegrown one-of-its-kind audio-video music platform offering a unique blend to access original music videos and a vast library of songs" added Mr. Rajat Agrawal, COO of Ultra Media & Entertainment. "Each song is paired with its original video, offering a seamless blend of nostalgia and innovation. We've spent decades building a library of cinematic treasures, and Ultra Gaane is a testament to our passion for celebrating Hindi music and cinema. By bringing these classics to a new generation, we honour the legacy of Hindi cinema while paving the way for future innovation."

Ultra Media & Entertainment has been a pioneer in the industry for over 40 years, amassing a prestigious collection of content that includes classics from legendary filmmakers like Guru Dutt, Raj Kapoor, Shakti Samanta, and more. With expertise in restoration and digitization, Ultra has not only preserved these iconic songs but elevated them for the modern audience.

As Hindi cinema continues to evolve, Ultra Media & Entertainment remains committed to its mission of preserving and promoting India's rich cultural heritage. This World Hindi Day, the animated digital film serves as a visual tribute to Bollywood's timeless artistry, inspiring music lovers to relive and celebrate the classics that have shaped generations.

With an affordable subscription of just Rs199 per year, Ultra Gaane focuses on celebrating Indian music, making it the top choice for users, especially in the Hindi heartland. Now, music lovers can download the app from Google Play Store and Apple App Store and enjoy their favourite songs from every era, ad-free, on mobile, laptop, or smart TV.

