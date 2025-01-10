Arudra Darshan, also known as Thiruvaathirai Nakshatram, is an important Tamil festival dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Arudra Darshan is celebrated during the full moon night in the Tamil month of Margazhi, which usually falls in the month of December–January in the Gregorian calendar in presence of the Ardra (Thiruvathirai) star. On this day, Arudra Nakshatra also coincides with Pournami and is considered highly auspicious. Thiruvathirai 2025 Date: Significance and Rituals To Celebrate the Tamil Festival Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Thiruvathirai (Arudhra) in Tamil means ‘sacred big wave’, using which this universe was created by Lord Shiva. Arudra Darshan 2025 falls on Monday, January 13, 2025. The Thiruvathirai Nakshathram begins at 11:24 AM on January 12 and will end at 10:38 AM on January 13, 2025. In this article, know Arudra Darshan 2025 date, Thiruvathirai Nakshathram timings, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance to celebrate the Shaivite festival.

Arudra Darshan 2025 Date and Thiruvathirai Nakshathram

Arudra Darshan 2025 falls on Monday, January 13, 2025.

The Thiruvathirai Nakshathram begins at 11:24 AM on January 12 and will end at 10:38 AM on January 13, 2025.

Arudra Darshan Puja Rituals

On this day, devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes

Special abhishekam (ritual bathing) is performed on Nataraja idols in Shiva temples, especially in Tamil Nadu, such as the Chidambaram Nataraja Temple.

On this day, devotees offer milk, honey, sandalwood paste, and flowers to Lord Shiva.

Devotees also observe a fast, often preparing specific dishes like Thiruvathirai Kali (a sweet made of rice and jaggery) and Thalagam (a vegetable stew).

In many temples, idols of Nataraja are taken in a grand procession to mark this special occasion.

Arudra Darshan Significance

On the day of Arudra Darshan, the Nataraj form of Lord Shiva is worshipped during Arunodaya along with holy chanting from Vedas. In short, this day is dedicated to Nataraj form of Lord Shiva and is also considered as the birthday of Lord Shiva. The Chidambaram Nataraja Temple in Tamil Nadu is the epicenter of Arudra Darshan celebrations. On this day, devotees also perform classical dances, reflecting Lord Shiva's cosmic dance.

