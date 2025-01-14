VMPL

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 14: Founded 12 years ago by Dr. Jyoti Bawdekar, Uudaan Montessori Preschool has grown into a beacon of early childhood education, rooted in love, compassion, and a deep commitment to nurturing young minds. Dr. Bawdekar's journey as an educator has been one of constant learning and evolution, shaped by her global exposure to various curriculums and teaching methodologies.

Having travelled the world to explore diverse education systems and cultures, Dr. Bawdekar has brought back invaluable insights to Uudaan. She recently revisited kindergarten methodologies at Cambridge University after completing an executive education program at IIM Kolkata. By collaborating with leaders from various educational backgrounds, she continues to refine her approach, blending global best practices with the richness of Indian culture and traditions.

At Uudaan Montessori Preschool, every morning begins not with a typical "Good Morning" or "Hello," but with a heartfelt "Namaste" accompanied by a warm smile. This simple gesture reflects the school's emphasis on cultural roots and values.

A Day at Uudaan Montessori Preschool

The day starts with children reciting shlokas, creating a calming and spiritual beginning. Emphasis is not on rote learning but on engaging and joyful activities. Rhymes are paired with music and movement sessions that encourage peer interaction and creativity.

Classrooms are equipped with practical Montessori materials, adhering to the Montessori philosophy of "follow the child." The curriculum focuses on key areas such as practical life, sensorial learning, mathematics, language, and culture. Children are given the freedom to choose their activities, fostering independence, empathy, and holistic development, making it an ideal daycare in Thane.

Montessori teachings at Uudaan prioritize a child-centric approach. Instead of imposing a fixed curriculum for the entire class, children are encouraged to follow their interests, pick their activities, and present their work in their unique style.

Unique Practices at Uudaan

* No Rewards for Learning: Uudaan avoids the use of chocolates or gold stars as rewards. Instead, children are intrinsically motivated to complete activities and explore their potential.

* Healthy Birthday Celebrations: Birthdays are celebrated by sharing seasonal fruits, nuts, and dry fruits, ensuring a focus on health and nutrition. Junk foods like cupcakes and biscuits are strictly avoided.

* Festivals and Community Bonding: Festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm, involving picnics, annual cultural days, and sports days that include the entire family. Parents actively participate in all events, creating a strong sense of community.

* Non-Competitive Environment: In classrooms, there is no competition or ranking for poetry recitations, rhymes, or sports. Every child participates and is equally rewarded, eliminating the pressure of being first, second, or third.

A Vision for Holistic Development

Uudaan Montessori Preschool is dedicated to fostering independence, empathy, and social and physical development in children. By combining traditional Indian values with modern Montessori methodologies, Uudaan provides an environment where every child can grow holistically and joyfully.

