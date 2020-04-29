BWF Reschedules Thomas and Uber Cup Finals to October Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 29 (ANI): The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Wednesday announced the postponement of the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2020 until October due to the coronavirus pandemic.The tournament will now be played from October 3 to 11 in Aarhus, Denmark."Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Denmark can confirm the TOTAL BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 in Aarhus, Denmark has new dates of 3-11 October 2020," BWF said in a statement."Following the Danish Government's decision on 6 April to extend a ban on "larger gatherings" in Denmark until the end of August, both parties agreed that it was no longer feasible to stage the championships on the rescheduled dates of 15-23 August," the statement added.BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said their main priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of the entire badminton community."Our main priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of athletes, staff, volunteers, judges and the entire badminton community. We listened to the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO), various health experts, local authorities and the Danish Government and it became clear that hosting a big event like the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals before September would be difficult," Lund said in a statement."We are confident that we can stage a safe and successful championships on the new dates of 3-11 October while all the time monitoring the situation closely should things change again," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)