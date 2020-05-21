Mumbai: Central Forces Deployed in Dharavi, Other Areas in City to Ensure Strict Implementation of Lockdown

Coronavirus Lockdown | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 21: Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel were deployed in Dharavi and some other areas of Mumbai on Thursday to help the city police enforce lockdown to contain coronavirus, an official said.

A company of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was deployed at Dharavi along with local police, the police official said. Earlier, on Wednesday night, personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force conducted a flag march in Bhendi Bazaar in south Mumbai to enforce a strict lockdown.

On Thursday, CRPF personnel met police officers in Dharavi, a COVID-19 hotspot, and discussed deployment plan for the area, the official said.

Five companies of CAPF, including personnel of CISF, arrived in Mumbai on Monday, he said.

Armed with weapons, batons and shields, CISF personnel conducted a flag march in Bhendi Bazaar on Wednesday night, he said. The Maharashtra government had said that it had sought Central forces so that the overstretched police force could get some rest.

More than 700 Mumbai Police personnel have contracted coronavirus so far and ten of them have died. The central forces will assist the Mumbai Police in maintaining law and order and in prevention of any untoward incident during lockdown.

Personnel of the Central forces have been deployed in zones 1,3,5,6 and 9 of the city covering some areas of south and central Mumbai and parts of eastern and western suburbs, the police official said.

